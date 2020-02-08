The IMF predicts 3.7% GDP growth for Sri Lanka

Advertisement

The explosion in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday killed more than 250 people.

The IMF announced that Sri Lanka’s economy is gradually recovering after the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in 2019, and GDP growth is forecast to be 3.7 percent by 2020.

An IMF staff mission in Sri Lanka issued a statement on the end of the mission and estimated real GDP growth at 2.6 percent in 2019, but expected GDP to recover by 3.7 percent in 2020 due to the recovery in tourism during inflation to stay at around 4.5 percent, the Colombo side reported.

However, it was also noted that Sri Lanka had significantly missed the IMF’s targets for its fund facility in 2019.

An IMF team made a ten-day visit to Colombo from January 29 to February 7 to meet the new government and discuss its political goals.

The deterioration in target achievement is due to the newly introduced tax cuts.

The government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa introduced extensive tax cuts in mid-November in order to provide economic relief in view of the upcoming parliamentary elections in late April.

Rajapaksa expects parliamentary support for two-thirds or 150 seats in the 225-member assembly to introduce constitutional reform aimed more at abolishing the 19th amendment, which has restricted the President’s powers.

The opposition argued in parliament this week that government tax breaks would result in annual revenue shortfalls of between 500 and 600 billion rupees, equivalent to 25 percent of annual state income and about 3-4 percent of GDP.

“The primary deficit could widen to 1.9 percent of GDP in 2020 due to newly introduced tax cuts and tax exemptions …” the IMF said.

IMF estimates that Sri Lanka’s international net reserves had decreased by around $ 100 million by the end of December.

The team found that, given the medium-term debt sustainability risks and large refinancing needs, renewed fiscal consolidation efforts will be crucial for macroeconomic stability.

The mission concluded that ambitious structural and institutional reforms are needed to anchor policy priorities, strengthen competitiveness and promote inclusive growth in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is on a four-day state visit to India, during which he will hold talks with the top Indian leadership on a number of key areas such as trade, defense and maritime security cooperation.

The visit is Rajapaksa senior’s first trip abroad since his brother Gotabaya was elected president in November.

