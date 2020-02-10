Advertisement

“What can a woman do if she’s caught between men? It’s like being a Barbie with two good kens!” These phrases could have been murmured by Rebecca Bunch of Loopy’s ex-girlfriend, but they would just as well – maybe even better – apply to the hottest love triangle that Bayside Excessive College had ever seen when Zack Morris and Albert Clifford AC Slater (short) fought for Kelly Kapowski’s hand.

And while many supporters would agree that Saved by the Bell was the right alternative by shifting Slater’s focus to Jessie (lure opposites!), We’re ready to assume that there are a few of you in the market that liked the most would have to see him at Kelly. With these thoughts, TVLine tries again to address these traditional couples with new eyes in order to solve problems as soon and for everyone: Has Kelly really found the right alternative?

THE SLATER CASE | On paper, cheerleader Kelly and all-star athlete Slater made good sense as a couple, especially in the early 90s, when characters were fortunately outlined by such labels. And despite his reputation as a macho meathead, Slater confirmed his romantic side when he tried to win Kelly over: he carried her books, showered them with onion rings, and didn’t even balk when Zack tried to convince him that Kelly was leprosy would have . (“Hey, all of us have pores and skin problems, right?”) Most importantly, Slater acted honestly, while the compulsive schemer Zack used sneaky deeds to impress them. In particular, we should always remember that Zack – who feared Kelly would choose the one who got his license first – sabotaged Slater’s car controls and misled him and Kelly into having an accident. Don’t let that smile make you stupid, Zack was a sociopath.

THE CASE FOR ZACK | That said, Zack was a charming sociopath, one who gradually gained Kelly’s affection through a collection of (often) selfless actions in the early seasons. For example, when Kelly’s father rescheduled his job and couldn’t afford to pay for a promenade dress, Zack organized a romantic night for two outside the college. Regardless of Slater’s best efforts at the start of the collection, it was clear at all times that Zack and Kelly had the fate of ending together, which is why the couple finally closed the knot in 1994. (For this argument, let’s additionally ignore that government producer Peter Engel recommended TVLine that Zack and Kelly are most likely to get divorced in the present.)

THE CASE FOR JEFF | Just kidding. Jeff was the worst.

Take a few minutes to weigh all of the above, then confirm your vote under and Write a comment with your reason.

