The Hottest Triangles on TV: Younger - Are You Team Charles or Team Josh?

The handsome publishing tycoon or the new owner of a tattoo studio? The heroine of the present day, Liza, has been asking this question since TV Lands Younger went on air.

On a positive note, the brunette is currently in a relationship with her former boss Charles, but the trail of emotion between her and ex-boyfriend Josh is still in the air. (Did you notice her curious smile at the end of season six premiere?) So TVLine shares the reason why every guy is worthy of Liza’s love and asks you to choose the right man for the girl.

THE CHARLES CASE When age problems arise – and this is usually the case – Charles is identical to Liza in many ways. Like her, he’s had a messy divorce and teenagers. Like her, he’s obsessed with literature. And like her, he has a sure maturity and a knowledge that only goes with time and life experience. It was all of these qualities – and his handsome face, if we’re sincere – that created an almost instant connection between colleagues, in addition to a palpable chemistry that was undeniable.

THE CASE FOR JOSH He could also be 14 years younger than Liza, but Josh isn’t an unsuspecting 20-year-old: he admitted how fantastic Liza is straight away. He also showed an astonishing amount of emotional maturity after figuring out the reality about his girlfriend’s lie, and came here shortly to just accept her and keep it secret because he liked her. Throughout his relationship, he has proven to be a dedicated and devoted friend – remember when he was waiting in his car in case Liza wanted a delegated driver? – and even wished for a shared household with her. As Lisa’s good friend put it, he is the real deal.

Who does Liza have to be with? Did you fake your vote when voting below and then take the feedback to make your choice again!



