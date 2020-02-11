The hottest triangles on TV: Jane the Virgin - Team Rafael or Team Michael?

Advertisement

For the title heroine of the virgin Jane, it was Michael all the time. Or Rafael.

Or Michael. Or Rafael.

The cleaning soap inspired by Telenovela has fulfilled its central love triangle for 5 seasons, and the followers were very divided as to whether Jane’s child father or her former husband is her soul mate or not.

While Jane may have already chosen the gift, is it ever really over? TVLine explains why every guy deserves Jane’s love and asks you to choose the excellent man for the girl.

THE CASE FOR RAFAEL You could say Jane and Rafael’s relationship was a fate: when Jane was accidentally inseminated with his sperm, the characters were introduced collectively years after a summer crush. In very unusual circumstances, what started when two people were pushed into an unconventional household became a physical attraction, after which a real friendship developed that evoked a deeper romance. Throughout the many phases of their relationship, Rafael supported Jane’s desires and urged her to be brave while impressing him to be higher. Through marriages and deaths and prison time, the couple saved the rediscovery of their rapprochement as if their love was intended. And there’s no denying that Rafael and Jane have damn good chemistry.

THE CASE FOR MICHAEL | The amiable detective tore Jane off his feet with his honest personality and was hardly (but in a great way!) Humorous. While different men might need to work to prepare for sexual intercourse, Michael waited patiently and respected his girlfriend’s limits. And even though he was initially freaked out when Jane introduced her, she was pregnant with Rafael’s child – can you really blame him? – He knew that what he had with Jane could withstand even the strangest of circumstances and stood by her. Jane also married the man, doesn’t that say all? If he hadn’t “died” and misplaced his memory, we would bet that they are still collective.

