The Hottest Triangles on TV: Good Problems - Are You Team Gael or Team Jamie?

Callie Adams Foster had a really difficult love life all the time. However, the Fosters spin-off Good Trouble increased the stake by bringing the girl not one, but two very worthy love pursuits.

Choosing between great artist Gael and candy lawyer Jamie was a virtually unimaginable activity for Callie. So TVLine shares the reason why every man is true for her and asks you to choose Callie’s good candidate.

THE CASE FOR GAEL | From the second meeting that Gael and Callie met, there was something electrical in the air between them. While there is no denying that the couple is strong – and scorching! – physically pulling each other, their connection is more than just superficial. Gael is passionate and inventive and related to his artist colleague Callie. His soulful character evokes Callie’s thoughtfulness and the kind of conversations that last all evening (after all, between attractive occasions).

THE CASE FOR JAMIE | Jamie is a profitable, smart, and caring friend that you can be proud of when you bring mother an apartment. He received his things collectively in a really grown-up environment, but is also lazy and knows how to have fun with ease (see: Davia’s birthday episode). And if problems become effective and up-to-date, like if Callie didn’t pass the bar exam, you can rely on him as an assistant.

Who should Callie be with? Did you fake your vote when voting below and then take the feedback to make your choice again!



