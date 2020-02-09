The Hottest Love Triangles on TV: Friends - Were You Team Ross or Team Joey?

Advertisement

Friends Ross and Rachel have always been the endgame – but the “Should-See TV” comedy threw their fans on a loop when Joey developed emotions for his greatest friend’s lady.

At first Rachel didn’t really feel the same way as Joey did. She advised him a lot during her memorable faux date. All of this changed in season 9, however, when Rachel had a little crush on her actor friend. They ended up teaming up while visiting Barbados, but their relationship (if you can call it that) was short-lived. They were damaged in three episodes, and there was no way of talking about their time as a buddy.

While many Ross / Rachel shippers would agree that Rachel and Joey’s cursed curse is most forgotten, we’re excited that some of you would have preferred to see Rachel with her long-time roommate. With these considerations, TVLine would like to address each couple again with new eyes to solve problems as soon and for everyone: Did Rachel really make the right choice?

Advertisement

THE CASE FOR JOY No matter how you (or the architect of Good Place, Michael) felt about this later improvement, you may not be able to deny that Joey was very much in love with Rachel. His feelings were far from pure, born of an eight-year friendship that developed as soon as he accepted her as a roommate. The couple became one of the most effective buddies and he was there for her every step of the way while she was pregnant with another man’s child. He even allowed her and the child Emma to maneuver with him again if the problems at Ross weren’t resolved.

And let’s face it, defending Ross is not easy (although we are trying to take immediate action). Ross always had Rachel, even if they weren’t a commodity. Take, for example, that he forbid her from seeing different men while they lived together and raised Emma, ​​or that he got behind her and tried to convince her boss of Ralph Lauren, just one second chance to offer So she wouldn’t find a great alternative in Paris. And remember how he almost derailed her young career at Bloomingdale simply because he was jealous of Mark? Or when he really derailed her job when he satisfied her to get off the plane? In order not to neglect it, he also lied to her that her marriage was annulled after her drunken wedding ceremony in Vegas (#Creepy). We will also go the best way to start again and remind you of this icky pros and cons listing.

THE CASE FOR ROSS One thing should be mentioned for soul mates – or in the case of Ross and Rachel for Hummer. Ross was already in love with Sister Monica’s best friend when he first looked at her in high school. Rachel needed at least a decade before sharing these feelings – but once she got them, they never went away. For this reason, she really wanted to take Ross back after the separation from Season 3, if only for a short time. (If only he had learned all 18 pages of this letter – “Back and Back!”)

It is also noteworthy that at first glance some of Ross’s habits seemed acceptable! And let’s not pretend that Rachel was completely harmless. Despite everything, she flew to London in hopes of ending his wedding ceremony with Emily. And even though she was finally calm, her presence made Ross unsuitable title on the altar.

Who do you think was Rachel’s higher match? Confirm your vote on the next ballot and press feedback to make your selection again!

Extra of the hottest love triangles on TV:

Good Hassle – Gael vs. Jamie

Smallville – Lois vs. Lana vs. Chloe

Saved from the Bell – Zack vs. Slater

Jane the Virgin – Rafael vs. Michael

Youthful – Charles vs. Josh

Veronica Mars – Logan vs. Piz

The Vampire Diaries – Stefan vs. Demon

Felicity – Ben vs. Noel

True Blood – bill against Eric

Beverly Hills, 90210 – Brenda v Kelly

Dawsons Creek – Pacey vs. Dawson

Normal hospital – Sonny vs. Jax

Gilmore Ladies – Jess vs. Logan

Misplaced – Jack vs. Sawyer

One Tree Hill – Brooke vs. Peyton

Transport and the metropolis – Aidan vs. massive