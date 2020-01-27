The hosting of Alicia Keys was exactly what the Grammy needed

Advertisement

At the moment, when many prize programs go all the way out of the guest or, in the case of the Golden Globes, give the performance to a comedian who publicly performs contempt, I did not expect Alicia Keys to plead for all people to bring back the openly enthusiastic, unashamedly self, happy-to-everyone host. This is not a knock against Alicia Keys, who organized the event for the first time last year. But when we think of awards show emcees, we often think of the funny and smoothly produced hosting of Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler or Tracee Ellis Ross. Alicia Keys organized the Grammy as if she were organizing a graduation campaign at her home, and it was the best thing about the show.

Keys had an unimaginable task en route to the Grammy broadcast on Sunday. Between the tragedy of the Bryant family earlier in the day and the lawsuit and shocking accusations of former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan at the start of this week, the mood before the ceremony was anything but festive. In particular, it seemed bleak that the Grammys were held at the Staples Center, “the house that Kobe built,” as Keys would later say. But from her first moments when she opened the show, the singer proved to be precisely the pitch-shifting, nurturing, somewhat weird presence that the Grammy needed so badly.

The greatest night of music, as it is called, has always been cumbersome and strange. The vast majority of the prizes are off camera; the artists come from such different pools that coherence of theme and objective is a fool; any playing time of less than nine hours will feel like a short time, but any show of more than two hours will feel like torture. The Grammy’s are a tough performance. But it turns out that what you need, especially in a loaded moment, is not a sensible personality who will smooth out the rough edges of the night, but a singer with the presence of a yoga retreat who will lean full force into those rough edges (while sportingly unspoiled, thanks to hair stylist Nai’vasha Johnson).

Perhaps the best part of the Alicia Keys “breathing through it” style of hosting is how it changed during the evening. Every time we saw Keys during the ceremony, she was immediately someone who was totally different, and so deeply self-conscious that people started to wonder if she realized she was on the camera. Of course she was well aware that she was sitting on the camera, and she knew that what we didn’t need was another empty avatar of the gleam of celebrities.

She started with the spirit of a trusted adult who wants us all to stay with our feelings. She took the time to talk; she acknowledged a shared grief and let those in the audience sit in it. She navigated masterfully over a sea of ​​complex emotions, started in an a cappella moment with Boyz II Men and marvelously refreshed on the other side. Segments such as these should put awards shows in their numbers – they are antithetic to the trick and suck all the energy from the room. But for Keys, this moment was a launching platform, perhaps even the moment when the Grammy’s seemed cautiously deaf and deaf.

Just as quickly as she settled in Impromptu Guidance Counselor mode, she turned around, landed herself on a piano and launched a shoutout-filled opening song that she adapted from “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. But it wasn’t a total of 180; instead, it was as if the Counselor stepped from the opening moments of the work and went to the local piano bar where she lights up as a comedian. We get a full character profile here: she finished the performance with relentless supportive energy (catch her on Tuesday with big thumbs-ups during karaoke) and back and forth with the sound engineer about monitor levels, a staple of every local bar.

When we caught up with our next intrepid host, she wandered through the audience, greeted people and made sure people were introduced to each other in adjoining seats. This had great Right Hand of Fellowship energy from a church service on Sunday morning, or perhaps it was “Ice Breaker at a non-profit organized by the most empathetic employee.” Numerous hosts do bits and pieces in the audience, but Keys’ was the first to appear as if it occurred to her in real time. She discovered Blake and Gwen at the same time we did and wow, what a moment.

Late in the show (literally late, after 11, my God) Keys changed into jeans and a trimmed T-shirt like the host of a house party that is very happy that you are here, but also wants everyone to know that they are can leave any time. She lit a bit of incense, took off her shoes, pulled out a tray of brownies, and for no reason put a video in the queue for herself flamenco on her Apple TV. It’s the best party you’ve ever been to.

I was fully prepared for Keys to close the show that lay on stage wrapped in a weighted blanket. I would have been 1000% for that. Instead she turned into an architectural top and thigh-high boots, but the aesthetically pleasing seriousness of the look has done nothing to dampen her “this is water” style of hosting. She would wander around on stage after musical acts or awards, and watch people slide their wings with a grin on her face. She showed up with Dua Lipa and spent the first few seconds encouraging her co-presenter to get closer to the microphone. She had reached her definitive form: your very chillant aunt who has flown in to view your recital and is so happy for everyone and your classmates will stop giving them intense positive feedback with direct eye contact.

Above all, Keys radiated how grateful she was to be there, how much she loves music and how determined she was in her attempts to stay grounded and present. It was a masterly execution, although execution feels like a gauche word to use. It was authenticity, written very large. It was a good example of hosting and of a person in the world.

