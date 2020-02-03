The Hills Recap: Where there's smoke ...

Advertisement

While Brody boldly stayed with the Malibu fires on Monday following The Hills: New Beginnings, his buddies fled to Vegas to unleash some of their own flames. (To Stephanie’s credit, she started the journey with a champagne toast, “so the fires are put out and never spread again.” So, you see, she did her half.)

The Vegas trip had already had a disappointing start – it was claimed to be drama-free! – took a dive when Frankie knew Stephanie, who accused Joey of meeting Justin Bobby. (This phone sport is exhausting.) Sherlock Pratt decided that Joey was only doing Audrina’s dirty work, although there was little evidence of any amount of moxie.

Stephanie finally confronted Audrina at dinner, but not earlier than belittling the victims of the Malibu fires. “Is that what it’s going to be about tonight? Fire?” She asked, rejected by the idea that someone was expressing a human emotion that was guilty. “We are beating a useless horse. We can not do anything about it. “(A lot for that toast she gave earlier.)

After a respectful and considerate debate, the women exchanged their final arguments: “Joey is a bitch,” Stephanie concluded, and Audrina added, “You are also a bitch.” that this is … an advance?) Unfortunately, nothing was clarified formally at dinner when Justin Bobby – who loves to be in the middle of this drama, even if he insists on it in every other case – refused to underpin or undertake anything deny. He even tried to use the Malibu fires as a motive so as not to concentrate on this “youthful” state, which made no sense.

With Brody and Kaitlynn in mind, everyone beat membership to fix their problems. It really started to feel like the group might finally get together … until Justin Bobby was determined to go out with Stephanie. As a result, he hates all this drama.

* Spencer gave this official (?) A replacement for Pratt Daddy Crystals’ monetary valuation: “For this reason, our gross sales are earlier than before. I can see in my crystal ball that we ascend from this dimension into the multiverse. A brand new realm. Oh my god, lots of money! “Did any of it make sense? I’m starting to assume that one evening Spencer just scanned The Artwork of the Deal and was determined to give the corporate world a chance. (And if you are to believe Spencer’s report, who is going to buy all these crystals?!)

* Was anyone else stunned that Heidi was with Dr. Drew Pinsky had to introduce? How did the title of Us Weekly not cross these two paths to a charity event in 2019?

* I really think it’s cute that Brandon introduced a Baywatch jacket to be lucky. “Brandon´s mother” must be very happy with him.

Has anyone seen Whitney? At this level, I can put this lady’s face on a milk carton.

OK, enough of me. What were you thinking about in the hills this week? Similar to Stephanie and Audrina, Let us conduct a respectful, considerate dialogue about today’s events in the feedback section.