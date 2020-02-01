The Hills Recap: Is Mischa Barton's comeback on schedule? (Plus: Heidi Montag, Christian Singer?)

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

It took six weeks, but we finally reached the “new beginnings” in The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, courtesy of comeback ladies Mischa Barton and Heidi Montag. Once the titans in their respective industries, Mischa (empress of television) and Heidi (lover of music) decided that it was time to do business again, which is arguably the most important change in Hills-tory.

We are indeed talking about Heidi’s decision to turn out to be a Christian recording artist and to start a faith-based track. Did we miss the episode in which Heidi discovered faith? In both cases, we hope that her new materials will not differ too much from the lyrics she sang in 2010: “You say that I am superficial. Some call me a bitch – known and I am rich. “

In the meantime, Mischa, who was voted Breakout Feminine TV Star by the Teen Selection Awards jury in 2004, appeared with her mother for the first time since saying goodbye. We do not know the title of the company, but we have determined that it is an interval piece (1960s?) And that Mischa, as a brothel employee named Ruth, has to play her best designing ladies voice. “If all playing cards are in order and fit, this could possibly be a complete comeback,” said Mischa. (Aside from combined metaphors, we’re looking for her.)

Advertisement

Elsewhere this week …

* Stephanie, Audrina, and Joey had an overdue session to knock out all that Justin Bobby nonsense, and it did … nothing. Stephanie insisted (for the millionth time) that she didn’t stop Justin Bobby in any way, and Audrina – determined to find an alternative to keep this imaginary love triangle afloat – decided to pursue a brand new strategy: “I don’t like it once who has or not. “What ?! We haven’t been so confused since Spencer launched the multiverse in his latest company.

* The madness continued during a post-match between Audrina and Justin Bobby, which ended when she told him he was “not special” and asked, “Why are you such an ad – okay?” Stephanie may not be returning, The Hills will suffer damage due to a romantic drama in the following season. Maybe it’s time for some precise new beginnings.)

* Just ask … When will someone find out that Frankie is the one who pulls the strings behind the scenes?

Your ideas about Mischas and Heidis Comebacks? Audrina’s change indeed? Ruth’s future in the brothel? No matter what is in your mind Write a comment below.