The Hills Recap: Can you believe there was a drama at the crystal party?

Only with a gift like “The Hills: New Beginnings” can a character look at himself seriously and sigh: “We may see what happens at Crystal Society.”

The social gathering in question was $ 80,000 for Spencer and Heidi Pratt. We can’t believe Pratt Daddy Crystals is a real company that is said to be so profitable that it turns into the couple’s main income. And just as Audrina Patridge predicted, we saw what happened.

While Spencer and Heidi were busy persuading influencers to sell their product, Audrina confronted Justin Bobby with denying that they had kissed. As he recalled, it was just a “goodbye” kiss that Audrina apparently blew out disproportionately. As for his relationship with Stephanie – who Joey (loud!) Thinks is more than pleasant – Justin admitted that they join to a certain extent because “she doesn’t have a husband or a child.” this man!)

Additional price discussion …

* Brody Jenner’s trustworthy conversations about his father are still the most intriguing part of this gift, and we bought a real sucker this week when his mother remembered the day ex-husband Caitlyn told her that she had one in the past Wish transition. Brody also admitted that he is still upset that Caitlyn decided not to attend his wedding 5 days before the wedding. (You know, it’s a shame that Caitlyn couldn’t have just given her ticket to Spencer. We might have prevented this whole factor!)

* Have we thought about it or has Brody’s mother informed Kaitlynn that she wants to fatten her so that she can carry a child’s weight? She mentioned it was a joke, but …

* And wait, how did we not know that Brody’s stepfather was David Foster … aka Yolanda Hadid’s ex-husband … aka Katharine McPhees current husband? Can we get a by-product to this scenario, please?

* Does anyone know whether Mischa Barton ultimately reserved the Kelsey Grammer indie she saved? A quick glance at her IMDb profile suggests that she didn’t. However, until we receive confirmation, we will keep a lit candle.

* You know what? We are still not executed when we talk about Pratt Daddy Crystals. Spencer and Heidi are actually promoting $ 1,000 a week ?! We would ask the place where they all come from, but we may not need to know.

* “There’s just a lot more Ashley I need to find out about. And I have to sleep with her so that’s a plus!”

Ok, let’s discuss: what did you think of the fourth episode of The Hills: New Beginnings? Are you holding on anyway? No matter what’s in your mind (what’s left of it) Write a comment along with your ideas below.