The Hills Recap: Brothers War

Although the episode of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday was mostly simple shots of women greeting each other in boutiques, MTV gave us exactly what we were here for: thinly veiled commercials for Spencer Pratt’s absolutely authentic crystal company.

Pratt Daddy Crystals – an actual factor with an actual website – was first mentioned at a meeting in Pamela Anderson’s house or, as The Hills blasphemy, at Brandon’s mother’s home. When strangers wanted to publish the footage of his crystals on Instagram, Spencer and Brody Jenner tried to put his product on his “friends”. You see, Spencer is deeply involved in the truth that Brody doesn’t enjoy being wasted at the center of the day. “This is not the Brody I grew up with,” Spencer said, completing his transformation into a precise cartoon Satan.

The drama continued at Justin Bobby’s sparsely attended “a-cue-stic” live performance, the place where Spencer and Brody were last confronted with their lifeless shell of friendship. In addition to feeling that Brody is not his “real” me now that he’s married, Spencer is upset that his former BFF has made no effort to meet his son. (Except, of course, that Gunner’s “assistant” forgot to ask Brody for his first party!) Both approaches, this feud doesn’t tend to end quickly. As Spencer so poetically defined: “It is a new edition of the Thrones-ish.”

Also worth discussing …

* At this level, I don’t really feel like talking about the Audrina-Stephanie-Justin-Bobby triangle. None of them seem to have any idea what they need. So let’s just sit down again while they’re tired.

* That said, I’m going to let Justin Bobby tell people about the different subcategories throughout the day: “I am the man of a person. I prefer to see a lady girl. There are boys, there are women of women, there are younger adults, there are adolescents, then there are men and men. ”(If you thought you misplaced mental cells studying this“ sentence, just think about how many did I misplace by rewriting?)

* Audrina apparently had a blind date with Jason’s buddy Matt – and you’d also have to be blind not to see the disturbing similarity between the 2. What is actually happening here?

* Heidi’s friends assume that she and Spencer essentially have the “strongest” relationship among all members of their group. They don’t know that Spencer and Heidi really had held their souls together from a swamp witch somewhere around the turn of the century. They cannot decide about their future.

* In the event that you take Spencer’s story about the start of his company out of context, it feels like he’s talking about meth: “I used to blow all my money on crystals, so I started crystals promote … so that I can buy additional crystals. “

Your ideas for episode 3 of this contemporary Greek tragedy? Write a comment below.