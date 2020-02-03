The Hills: New Beginnings counts season 2 renewal at MTV

Advertisement

Despite everything, MTV will not leave the unwritten: The cable community has renewed The Hills: New Beginnings for a second season, as TVLine has recognized.

The hill The revival, which started on June 24, records the lives of Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Whitney Port.

Although the authentic, fake members Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth are not part of the present this time, New beginnings added The O.C. Alumna Mischa Barton and mannequin Brandon Thomas Lee to his ensemble.

Season 2 renewal comes a few hours earlier than New beginningsThe fifth episode is broadcast at 10 / 9c. In this week’s episode, the group travels to Vegas to improve Brody’s DJ efficiency. However, forest fires, with the help of Malibu and Kaitlynn, kill Brody’s life when he is in the evacuation zone to save much of his home. Meanwhile, Justin Bobby gets caught during an Audrina Stephanie showdown. (Take a quick look at the episode below.)

No phrase is currently available for an episode New beginnings‘Second season. Are you satisfied to hear the present again?

