The high seeding of West Virginia in the preview of NCAA bracket suggests that the March Madness selections still need a tweak

If you’re looking for a number, fact or opportunity that justifies putting West Virginia on the number 2 seed line in the NCAA’s projected bracket for the 2020 edition of March Madness, you need to hydrate in advance. This is work.

Because all the usual things that would justify that degree of respect – raising the mountaineers above such accomplished teams as Florida State, Seton Hall and Maryland – don’t apply.

And this is important, even though the annual braces of Saturday’s NCAA selection committee reveal neither officially nor bindingly, because it shows how the committee thinks and suggests that at least part of the NCAA selection process is still wrong.

What does West Virginia have a number 2 seed?

Cumulative victories at a high level? WVU has a 4-3 record against Quad-1 opposition. Seton Hall is 7-4, Maryland is 6-4 and Florida State is 4-2. Expand that to Quad 2, and the climbers are 10-4, the same as Maryland, while Seton Hall is 12-5 and FSU is 9-3.

Specific great designs? West Virginia’s best win was on a neutral course against NET No. 16 Ohio State. There are five Big Ten teams who can say they beat the Buckeyes. Minnesota did it twice. Wisconsin did it at the home of OSU.

For comparison: Seton Hall beat home number 9 Maryland and number 11 Butler on the road. The state of Florida beat No. 7 Louisville in a real road game.

Entry? 18-4 from West Virginia is better than 17-5 from Seton Hall, identical to that from Maryland and not as good as 19-3 from FSU.

So what happened here? There are two explanations for the position of West Virginia, and neither is sufficient.

One is straight computer rankings. West Virginia is No. 9 in the NET and No. 7 according to KenPom. That is ahead of Seton Hall (No. 13 in both) and FSU (No. 14 in NET, No. 19 in KenPom), although only one place for No. 10 Maryland.

However, if that is a factor, why is NET No. 8 Arizona not even on the list as one of the top 16?

More likely this is: West Virginia has Schedule No. 4 and No. 5 Non-Conference Schedule in Division I. This has been achieved in part because mountaineers were playing NET No. 4 Kansas en route. They lost. But a bigger part of that planning is that they only saw two games in Quad 4.

How can I post this diplomatically … So what?

Does a team of three or five low majors tell you something about his merit as an NCAA Tournament candidate? Three words that you would never hear again when discussing the selection process are “strength of the scheme”. SOS is embedded in every statistic that the NCAA recognizes using (NET, KenPom, KPI from Kevin Pauga) and any other value that it can use.

It is clear in the Quad system and the performance of each team against those levels of opponents. The strength of the schedule must be relegated to the tournament history, along with the RPI and the “last 10 games” factor.

West Virginia can perhaps prove that it is worth a seed of number 2 – or better. It has remaining games against Baylor and Kansas and could meet one or both in the Big 12 Tournament.

This is an excellent team and West Virginia has earned recognition from the committee. And it has no major consequences that the mountaineers are a number 2 seed in a bracket projection that the committee could throw away on Monday if it wished, or that could be fully claimed by the results of the next five weeks.

However, the committee is still committed to a number of outdated or unnecessary tools, even while the RPI disappears in the rearview mirror. There is no reason to prevent even greater progress.

Most important takeaways from the NCAA bracket example

– The number 1 seeds were not a brain teaser. Number 1 in general Baylor in the south, Kansas in the midwest, Gonzaga in the west and San Diego State in the east. Duke athletic director Kevin White, the chairman of the selection committee, said that those four were unanimously top seeds and that “there was a bit of a separation between four and five”. The fifth team, according to White, was Duke, placed as the number 2 seed in the east.

– Gonzaga’s lead over San Diego State for West Region No. 1 was surprising. The Zags are arranged behind the Aztecs in the NET and KenPom. The commission emphasized the Zags’ victories over Arizona and NET No. 19 Oregon, while SDSU’s highest win over No. 22 is Creighton.

– Maryland can continue to climb. Currently leading the Big Ten Conference, the Terps defeated Illinois on the road Friday night to claim only first place in the competition. If they had lost that game, they might have slipped, but NCAA Vice President Dan Gavitt said, “They are actually much closer to the 2-line.”

– The depth of the Big Ten hurts the competition, as SN suggested. Only two teams were included in the top 16 seeds, Maryland as a number 3 seed and Michigan State as a number 4. Maryland has more Quad-1 wins than any team on the 2-line; Penn Penn, Iowa and Illinois too. But they also have more defeats.

NCAA bracket preview seeding per region

East: Nr. 1 San Diego State, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Butler

South: Nr. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Seton Hall, No. 4 Auburn

Midwest: Nr. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Dayton, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Michigan State

West: Nr. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 West Virginia, No. 3 Villanova, No. 4 Oregon