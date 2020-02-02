The Handmaid's Tale renewed for season four in Hulu

Advertisement

The fruits are renewed: The Handmaid’s Tale is expected to reappear in season four.

The dystopian drama is nearing the end of its third season on the streaming service. The third season has confirmed polarization among followers and critics. The almost constant despair in June – which came to a climax in Episode 9 – made it seem as if the heroine was going to lose her fight against Gilead’s intellectual misogyny despite everything.

The third season finale starts on Wednesday, August 14th.

Advertisement

Related information from Hulu’s TCA session: The streamer also ordered Love, Beth, a half-hour comedy with Amy Schumer and a cooking gift from High Chef Padma Lakshmi; Mahershala Ali (True Detective) is part of the second season of Ramy. and we now know release dates for Dollface (with 2 Broke Women ‘Kat Dennings) and season three of Marvel’s Runaways.

Are you satisfied with the renewal of The Handmaid’s Tale? Beat the feedback along with your ideas!