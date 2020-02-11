Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

To enslave our bodies and destroy the souls of all women in the nation is fun and video games until someone loses a finger like Fred?

Handmaid’s Tale commander Waterford changed his misogynistic tune somewhat abruptly over the past week, so spouse Serena could only fly to Canada with a younger marine escort (who dropped her shortly after her plane landed in Toronto). An hour ago he invited her directly to a high-level meeting about her missing daughter Nichole. Every choice seemed untypical for Fred. And it could have been, says government producer Bruce Miller – until recently.

“Fred was scared himself,” Miller told TVLine, referring to the episode of season two, in which Joseph Fiennes’ character did nothing while Serena received physical punishment for daring to interrupt Gilead’s edict it prohibits women from learning. She misplaced a finger. He became more conscientious.

Advertisement

“Seeing his spouse being dragged away and seeing his spouse go by took a second to apologize,” Miller says. Since then, he explains, the commander has been torn between his loyalty to Gilead’s patriarchy and his need for Serena not to hate him. “He loves her, he respects her and he seems just like her. He thinks that their marriage is exclusive, vital and exquisite. And he is aware that he was fun. (For Sequence star Yvonne Strahovski’s ideas on the subject, take a look at our interview with the release of Episode 5.)

It’s not like the couple are completely incompatible. Looking back at season two, as the audience noted, the Waterfords before Gilead were “pretty good staff,” Miller said. And now that the world is on the wrong path: “How much choice does it have? How much security will she have if she leaves him? And also: How does she get what she wants? “

The object of Mrs. Waterford’s obsession is indeed her absent toddler. And now that she was immediately holding the child in her arms, which prompted her to bring the newborn back to Gilead, Fred’s means of helping her accomplish this could exceed the hostility she has for her husband , In the wake of this Wednesday (Hulu), for example, Commander Waterford brings his whole family to Washington, which still has a little energy under the brand new regime to see what will be finished for the delivery of the newborn house.

“It will be eye-catching to see how Fred gets closer to the delivery. Is she getting closer to Fred? And as Fred says:” I shouldn’t actually be shipping, maybe I can keep this ball in the air for a while as it responds to it “says Miller.