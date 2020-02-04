The guys renewed for season 2 on Amazon ahead of the series premiere

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Here’s some great information for some less than superheroes: The Boys has snapped a second season.

The Amazon sequence was renewed for the second season in the streaming service before the release date on July 26th. The information was presented on Friday at the boys’ Comedian-Con panel. In addition, Aya Money (you’re the worst) will be part of the solid body as Stormfront in season two.

The Boys draws on Garth Enniss and Darick Robertson’s comedian guide, which is used by a group of superheroes known as “The Seven” to abuse their powers and reputation. A group of guards called The Boys have set themselves the task of revealing The Seven and the conglomerate that it manages.

Advertisement

The solid contains Chace Crawford (Gossip Lady), Jessie T. Usher (regret for the survivor), Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones), Dominique McElligott (home of the playing cards), Karl City (almost human), Jack Quaid (vinyl), Laz Alonso (The Secrets of Laura) and Antony Starr (Banshee).

Eric Kripke (Timeless, Supernatural) writes and stages the sequence.

Are you excited about the boys’ early season 2? Pontificate in feedback!