The Gujarat government cuts almost 10,000 diplomas and diplomatic seats

Advertisement

Written by RITU SHARMA

| Ahmedabad |

Published: February 11, 2020, 4:40:37 am

It is estimated that almost 10-15 percent of the seats in state and government-funded engineering colleges remained vacant in 2019-2020, while the percentage for EWS seats doubled. (Representative picture)

Advertisement

The Gujarat Education Department cut nearly 10,000 graduate and degree engineering positions in state and eligible colleges and engineering colleges across the state for the 2020-21 academic session.

In a government resolution (GR) of February 7, the state government announced the decision to “revise the admission” by reducing almost 7,400 seats in 69 branches in 23 state technical colleges and over 2,500 seats in 29 branches in 11 technical universities of applied sciences and universities were closed “for effective administration” of these technical institutes.

The decision is also due to an increase in free places in 2019, as additional places will be added due to the implementation of the reservation of 25 percent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS). In many cases, the education department reduced the number of EWS seats by half within one year.

“The department has carried out an analysis of the seats that have become vacant at technical and technical colleges in the past three to four years. In 2019-2020 there was a large number of vacancies at engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes, which led to a drastic decrease in enrollment at several state universities, ”said the GR.

Based on the guidelines of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the GR said: “According to AICTE, every institute must have an NBA (National Board of Accreditation) academic meeting for 50 percent of its courses before 2022-23 the basis of which is the sanctioned student-faculty ratio (SFR). It was therefore necessary to reduce the current intake and to make a decision about the revised intake. “

The department also attributes the dismantling of seats to the “enormous” vacancy after 25 percent of the seats for EWS were added in the period 2019-20. “Due to the increase in EWS seats in 2019, almost 3,000 seats in state and eligible engineering schools were vacant. There were certain branches in universities that worked in two shifts and in which only one, five or no student was reported in the past three years, ”said Anju Sharma, secretary general. “If there is demand, these places would be open for approval,” she added.

It is estimated that almost 10-15 percent of the seats in state and government-funded engineering colleges remained vacant in 2019-2020, while the percentage for EWS seats doubled.

According to the Admissions Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC), of nearly 13,500 places in state and eligible engineering colleges, almost 2,200 remained vacant, while out of 6,150 EWS places, almost 1,900 places were allocated to students, the remaining ones were empty.

In state engineering colleges with a total of 8,970 positions, the number of vacancies rose from 107 in 2015-2016 to 455 in 2016-2017 to 652 in 2017-2018 and rose from 1.19 to 7.27 percent in institutes.

In the meantime, Congress accused the state government of cutting seats in government and aid college to promote private institutes. “This is another attempt in the education sector to support self-funded institutes that charge excessive student fees. With 55 to 65 percent of seats in self-funded colleges remaining vacant each year, compared to 10 to 15 percent in state and government-funded colleges, the decision to cut government seats is undoubtedly questionable, “said Manish Doshi, Congress spokesman.

The industries most affected by this decision include the electronics and communication (EG) degree programs as well as electrical engineering and diploma courses.

“In Gujarat, the case of electronics and communication technology is different, while the EU is second only to computer technology at the national level. In the past three years, the EC has had less acceptance among deserving students, while it was in high demand a few years ago. One of the possible reasons is the pressure from parents to choose a computer as this branch pays off compared to the EU, ”said a faculty at LD Engineering College in Ahmedabad.

📣 The Indian Express is now in the telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay up to date with the latest headlines

For the latest news from Ahmedabad, download the Indian Express app.