The great tennis player John McEnroe criticized Australian Bible-beating tennis pro Margaret Court in a video before the Australian Open, which plans to honor the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Court Grand Slam.

Margaret Court

“Air quality in Melbourne is not the only nightmare that Tennis Australia has,” said McEnroe. “Margaret Court is another. For those of you who still have teeth, don’t use hearing aids, and don’t go to the bathroom three times a night, let the self-proclaimed “Tennis Commissioner” tell you who she is. “

After making a list of the Court’s victories and noting that the Court has the second largest court in Melbourne Park named after her, McEnroe moved on to her ugly mind and mouth: “There is only one more thing than the list of Margaret Court’s list of accomplishments: it is her list of offensive and homophobic statements. “

McEnroe then quoted some of the things the Court said:

During the apartheid regime, the Court said, “I love South Africa. They have a better organized racial situation than anyone. “

About trans children and LGBTQ people: “It’s all the devil’s work … Tennis is full of lesbians …. It is sad for children to be exposed to homosexuality.”

“Margaret Court is actually a ventriloquist, using the Bible like a dummy to say whatever she wants,” added McEnroe.

He noted that Tennis Australia has decided to invite Court and says that it “will recognize what it did in 1970 but we will not celebrate the person”.

“Huh?” Asked McEnroe. “Well, it doesn’t work that way. You can’t separate the person from their achievements.”

“Serena, do me a favor, get two more Grand Slam tournaments this year and get to 25 so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past, where they both belong.”

