The gray whales are back. Where to go whale watching in California

Advertisement

Gray whales are back, hugging the California coast as they make their 10,000-mile voyage from Alaska to breed in the warm water lagoons of Baja, Mexico, and vice versa. Earlier this month, crew members on a whale watching boat used a drone to record a baby gray whale and its mom off Salt Creek Beach at Dana Point.

Dana Wharf’s Ocean Adventure captain Frank Brennan estimated that the calf spotted on January 7 was about a day old, according to the Associated Press. “You could still see the folds of the fetus behind the blow hole,” he said of the young whale. (You can watch the video on bit.ly/babygraywhale.)

Advertisement

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CMcVx62CQE (/ integrated)

Want to have your own whale encounter? Pacific gray whales now move until April, heading north or south along the coast. Here’s what you need to know to see them.

Where to look from the earth

Palos Verdes Peninsula: Each year since 1984, volunteers trained with the Los Angeles section of the American Cetacean Society count the number of whales crossing the Palos Verdes peninsula. Bring your own binoculars and watch in the same place as the counters mark their daily and seasonal totals on a board for all to see. Number of whales observed on February 1: 312, including 28 calves heading south. Info: Point Vicente Interpretation Center, 31501 Palos Verdes Drive West, Rancho Palos Verdes; bit.ly/ptvincente

Ventura: The end of Ventura pier is a good place to spot migrating grays as they pass between the Channel Islands and the mainland. The pier, built in 1872, is open all year round and is free. Info: Ventura Pier, 750 Harbor Blvd., Ventura; bit.ly/venturapier

Dana Point: You will have a good view of the 60-acre conservation area of ​​Dana Point Headlands. Go to the patio at the nature center to enjoy the best view of the ocean and whales (the center will allow you to check binoculars for free). You can also attend a free Whale Walk & Talk from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month. Info: Dana Point Headlands, 34558 Scenic Drive, Dana Point; bit.ly/danapointwhales

For more places to watch whales from land, go to thewhaletrail.org, which maps sites from San Diego to British Columbia, Canada.

Where to take a Southern California whale watching tour

Tours usually include a naturalist on board to help identify whales as well as other wildlife such as dolphins and seals. Most operate until mid-April.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

San diego

Channel Islands

Where to see the gray whales to the north

Santa Cruz

Mendocino

San Francisco

Moss Landing

Monterey

Tips for whale watchers

▶ Plan ahead: Winter is a great time for whale watching in California, which means that trips can fill up quickly. Make your reservations in advance.

▶ Dress warmly: Although it can get hot on the ground, layer it with a windbreaker or another jacket on top. Temperatures can be 10 to 15 degrees cooler on the ocean than on land.

▶ Bring sunscreen: Wear enough sunscreen even if it looks cloudy or gray. You can get sunburned even under a cloudy sky as the sunlight bounces off the surface of the water.

▶ Take binoculars: This is the only way to get a close look at whales.

▶ Wear flat shoes with rubber soles: The bridge is likely to get wet when you are sailing, and a wet bridge is a sliding bridge.

▶ Take seasickness medicine before you go: If you are prone to seasickness, be sure to take medication at least an hour before boarding.