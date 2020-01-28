The Granton illuminations could provide a new commentary on hope

Advertisement

Released:

06:00

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Advertisement

Plans to light the Granton gas holder could be a glimmer of hope and find a much needed new use for an iconic structure.

The Granton gas holder – a feature of the skyline of North Edinburgh for around 120 years – may have been built for purely practical purposes, but like so many things that are designed to function rather than to shape, it has a certain purpose simple elegance.

However, it has been sadly idle, unused and neglected for years. It has survived an earlier attempt to tear it down and is now a listed building, but most people would agree that it would be better if it could be used.

It was recently suggested that the gas holder could become a concert hall as part of broader development plans for Edinburgh’s waterfront.

And now there are plans to illuminate this iconic structure in the dark and turn it into a towering beacon and one of Scotland’s greatest works of art.

Visible from afar and for passengers flying over the Firth of Forth to Edinburgh, this would be an impressive sight.

It could just be the kind of symbol of rebirth needed for an area that needs regeneration. Sometimes symbollism can be as practical as a big deal to keep the gas in.

READ MORE: The Granton gas can could become a concert hall when the tram connection is made

READ MORE: Labor’s Cammy Day agrees with Granton Gasometer – John McLellan

Advertisement