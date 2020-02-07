The Grace Farms Foundation fundraiser brings stars to Connecticut

Advertisement

“It’s time to open the dance floor – like open sesame,” said the jazz pianist who became the “rock jazz” composer, and sought-after DJ Elew taught the group on Saturday in New Canaan, Connecticut, at the four-year celebration the Grace Farms Foundation night time.

Participants obeyed enthusiastically and were put down when Elew switched from rap to AC / DC. Saxophonist Marcus G. Miller blew his horn on the dance floor.

Among the many celebrities, made up of 300 high-ranking people, were base founder Sharon Prince, co-chair Abby Bangser and Amanda Martocchio, former Esquire editor Jay Fielden, writer James Frey and jewelry designer Monique Péan, skin care guru Tata Harper, Blum & Poe accomplice Matt Bangser, the “Chopped” award-winning cook Silvia Baldini and the British celebrities Lexi Bowes-Lyon (cousin of William and Harry).

Advertisement

The night, which featured top-notch activists, artists, influencers and business leaders, raised half a million dollars and included a public sale and appearance by the Parisa Khobdeh Dance Firm with members of the Paul Taylor Dance Firm. Tony’s moral candy model Chocolonely was honored.