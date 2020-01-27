The Governor of Mississippi calls for the closure of the Parchman penitentiary block after the ninth death

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to close the cell block of Unit 29 of the Mississippi State Penitentiary after the ninth death of a prisoner in a month.

During his State of the State address on Monday evening, Reeves ordered the closure of the cell block in the prison known as Parchman, where nine prisoners have been killed since 29 December.

“I have instructed the Mississippi Department of Corrections to begin the necessary work to close Parchman’s most notorious unit, Unit 29,” Reeves said. “I have seen enough. We have to turn the page. This is the first step and I have asked the department to make preparations to make it happen safely, fairly and quickly.”

On Sunday, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said that 26-year-old prisoner Joshua Norman was found dead in his one-man cell.

“According to the Sunflower County Coroner, no cheating is suspected, while an ongoing investigation continues and the official cause and mode of death is pending autopsy results,” the department said.

Earlier this month, entertainment magnate Jay-Z filed a lawsuit on behalf of 29 prisoners in the state punishment system that says authorities have done nothing to stop violence within prison walls.

The lawsuit mentions Mississippi corrections chief Pelicia Hall and Parchman Penitentiary Superintendent Marshal Turner as defendants and cites violations of eighth amendment rights and identifies conditions within the Parchman facility.

