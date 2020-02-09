Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

According to a report, the government has removed surgical masks and gloves from the list of prohibited export goods.

Last month, the government banned the export of all types of personal protective equipment, including clothing and masks, that were used to protect people from airborne particles during the outbreak of the deadly novel corona virus in China.

The move became important as demand for such products could increase due to the outbreak of the deadly corona virus, which killed more than 500 people in China.

“… Objects such as surgical masks / disposable masks and all gloves with the exception of NBR gloves may be carried freely,” says a message from the Directorate General for Foreign Trade (DGFT).

However, it is said that the export of all other personal protective equipment, including N-95 and other equipment supplied with masks and gloves, should remain prohibited for export.

