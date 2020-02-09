Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The government may impose anti-dumping duties on imports of a chemical from four regions, including the EU and Saudi Arabia, to protect local players from cheap supplies.

The Department of Commerce’s Directorate General for Trade Protection (DGTR) has launched an investigation into alleged dumping of toluene di-isocyanate from the EU, Saudi Arabia, China and the United Arab Emirates after a complaint filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals GmbH.

Toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is a chemical used primarily for flexible foam applications, including furniture, bedding, and carpeting, as well as packaging applications.

The DGTR announced in a notification that it had initiated the investigation on the basis of the prima facie evidence provided by the domestic industry for the dumping of the goods.

“The agency is launching an investigation to determine the existence, level, and impact of the alleged dumping,” it said.

According to the directorate, the company has applied for an anti-dumping duty on imports.

If the investigation determines that dumping has caused material damage to domestic industry, the management recommends the level of the anti-dumping duty.

Countries are conducting an anti-dumping investigation to determine if their domestic industries have been harmed by an increase in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose obligations under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty aims to ensure fair trade practices and create a level playing field for local producers.