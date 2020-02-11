Advertisement

Reports appear that people detained for removal on a controversial deportation flight to Jamaica, despite an order from the Supreme Court, are being prepared for a flight on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday evening, a charity won a court order against the removal of people who had been deprived of legal representation because their cell phones were not working. Lawyers for Detention Action argued that the deportees had been denied access to justice because they had had malfunctioning mobile phones after problems with an O2 telecommunications mast.

The Court of Appeal ordered the Home Office to remove no one on the run because of flying 50 people to Jamaica – a country where many had not been since they came to the UK as children – if they were not functioning non-O2 Sim. had a card from 3 February so could not communicate with a lawyer.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said the court’s decision was “a victory for access to justice, fairness and the rule of law,” and said it meant that no one was currently being held in two immigration detention centers near Heathrow, who were the subject of the challenge could be removed on Tuesday’s flight.

The two detention centers are Harmondsworth and Colnbrook, but on Monday evening reports appear that people are being prepared to be taken to the flight by bus.

On chartered flights, people are usually chained and accompanied by guards. Many people who fly have British families and have lived in the UK since their early childhood.

BREAKING: I have received reports that emails / computers were unavailable, making it difficult for detainees at Brook House to contact lawyers and legal advisers today, and detainees were more often than usual locked up in cells that prevented them from contact could record more with lawyers # Jamaica50

– Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) 10 February 2020

Earlier in the evening, more major protests blocked parts of Whitehall as people marched down Downing Street to the parliament buildings to protest the flight which, according to many, is an extra punishment for people who have lived in Britain for the majority of British families. their lives. About 50 children would be separated from their parents if they were all removed on the run.

David Lammy called on Interior Minister Priti Patel to explain why the flight is continuing, while the government said it would suspend such chartered flights during an evaluation of the Windrush scandal. But Priti Patel left the room without replying to the Tottenham MP for shouts of “shame.”

2 years ago, the government was exposed to the detention and deportation of at least 164 black British citizens.

It has suspended flights and set up a Review.

Why did it restart deportations before the Review was implemented?

The # Jamaica50 flight must be stopped. Pic.twitter.com/dfCp9n1vZw

– David Lammy (@DavidLammy) 10 February 2020

More than 170 MPs and colleagues wrote to Boris Johnson asking him to stop the flight. The letter organized by Labor MP Nadia Whittome warned of the “unacceptable risk” of removing anyone with a possible Windrush claim.

Whittome wrote: “The fact is that many of the people involved have lived in the UK since they were children and that at least 41 British children now run the risk of losing their fathers through this charter flight.

“The government runs the risk of repeating the mistakes of the Windrush scandal unless it likes this flight and others until the Windrush Lessons Learned Review is published and the recommendations are implemented.”

An early leak of the government evaluation committee in the aftermath of the Windrush scandal called for reconsideration of such deportations, especially for those who had come to Britain as children.

Boris Johnson, however, told MPs: “The people in this country will be happy to send foreign perpetrators back.”

Bell Ribeiro-Addy of the Shadow Immigration Minister, Bell Ribeiro-Addy said that such massive deportation flights were “the most brutal and inhumane way to remove people from this country”.

She added: “A proper process is often lacking, little attention is paid to the safety of deportees and even less to their right to family life. Both the Home Office and the Prime Minister do not even seem to have the correct information about those who are due on the flight.

“We call on the government to stop all charter flight deportations until it publishes its assessment of Windrush lessons. We expect better after the Windrush scandal. But this government will not stop at anything to maintain its hostile environment. “