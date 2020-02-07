Advertisement

New Delhi: The Department of Business Affairs is considering a number of rigorous steps to ensure the independence of auditors, including a possible ban on these companies from offering non-audit services.

The ministry is also looking for ways to break the “oligopoly” of the four major accounting firms to make the audit market more competitive and transparent, including possibly by limiting the number of audits a company can take, a discussion paper by the Ministry of Enterprise Affairs. Mint saw a copy of the discussion paper.

The paper, which will form the basis for consultation with various regulators and the government, lists the ban on non-audit services provided by statutory auditors and the disclosure of previous relationships with the statutory auditor in the audit report as a means of improving audit quality. It also says that exam fees should be based on reasonable estimates of the time and expertise required to complete the exam, so that companies that aggressively apply for audit assignments do not limit their services.

Advertisement

In order to counteract the economic concentration of large audit firms, the Ministry requests the supervisory authorities whether the number of audits of an audit firm or an auditor can be reduced and whether the number of partners of an audit firm can be determined. The idea is to enable domestic accounting firms to grow.

Mint had reported on May 19, 2019 that the government was working on a plan to prevent audit firms from accepting juicy assignments from non-statutory auditors as part of measures to improve the quality of the statutory audit.

The Companies Act, 2013 currently prohibits auditors from directly or indirectly offering eight specific services to companies they audit, including internal audit, actuarial and investment banking services. This restriction is to be tightened further. Lucrative services that are outside current restrictions include tax audits, secretarial services, transfer pricing services, and advice on mergers and acquisitions.

The discussion paper states that one of the reasons for the independence of the statutory auditor being compromised was that the actual authority to appoint and remove the statutory auditor lies with management, although the statutory auditors are appointed by the company’s shareholders. This forces the auditor to show more sympathy to management than necessary. “The auditor’s responsibility is not limited to shareholders, as the audit report is a public document that is supported by various interest groups, including financial institutions, government agencies and the general public,” the paper said.

Another factor affecting the auditor’s independence is his financial or other interest in the client’s business, which leads to a conflict of interest. As a result, the auditor closes his eyes to potential risks or ignores an impending or emerging fraud in extreme cases.

subjects