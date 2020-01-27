Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The government decided on Monday to take measures to potentially evacuate over 250 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the rapidly spreading corona virus.

At a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, India’s willingness to deal with the coronavirus was discussed amid growing global concern over the increasing number of cases in China and several other countries.

The meeting decided to take a number of precautions, including screening people in international ports with traffic from China and at the integrated checkpoints across the Nepalese border.

Officials said the State Department would apply to the Chinese authorities to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students who are stuck in Wuhan City.

“It has been decided to take steps to prepare for a possible evacuation of Indian citizens in Wuhan. The State Department will send a request to the Chinese authorities,” a government statement said.

The Chinese authorities have completely sealed Wuhan and 12 other cities to prevent the virus from spreading. The death toll rose to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

Over 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan and concerned about their well-being.

The statement said the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health would make arrangements for transportation and quarantine facilities.

The Gauba-led meeting also decided that the Ministry of Civil Aviation would provide airlines with instructions on how to manage and notify people who report illnesses on all flights to China, whether direct or indirect.

Officials said the Ministry of Civil Aviation would also ask airlines to make in-flight announcements and distribute “health cards” to all flights to China, whether direct or indirect.

The Ministry of the Interior will ensure that integrated inspection bodies arrange for visitors to be checked across the Nepalese border.

“States have been asked to provide health workers for these control posts. SSB / BSF / Immigration officials who have integrated control posts have been made more aware,” the statement said.

The Ministry of Health held a meeting with the Secretaries General on Monday to review preparations and reviews in five countries bordering Nepal.

So far, 29,707 people from 137 flights have been screened across the country.

