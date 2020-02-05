The genre films that prevailed at the Oscars

Advertisement

jokerThe popularity of this awards season, which culminates in its eleven Oscar nominations (most of all films this year), only shows that the conventional restrictions that style films face at glittering trade ceremonies are slowly fading.

For sure, joker It could be a comic book pretending to be something sublime (especially a Scorese-style thriller), but it is certainly a comic book film. In fact, it’s not the first to be nominated for the Greatest Image Oscar – this award went to last year Black Panther– but it is the first one where the probability of getting the main prize is really high.

Given the 92nd Academy Awards, this is spectacular and breathtaking. It’s no secret that Oscar usually ignores style films for the big awards (and that is how we primarily imply horror, science fiction and fantasy), while he prefers mainly dramas. However, there are exceptions. Here are some of the notable instances where style films contradicted the pattern and bagged the biggies.

(We would like to point out that we have specialized here in recognizing the best images and the greatest successes of the Oscars. We therefore did not consider Heath Ledger’s biggest supporting actor for.) The dark knightor the numerous awards for visible results, make-up, production and sound that have been awarded by style films over the years.)

The exorcist

The first horror film to be nominated for the Greatest Image was William Friedkins The exorcist, Mainly based on the bestseller by William Peter Blatty (himself impressed by a supposedly recent case), The exorcist was a major business success, with 10 Oscar nominations along with Greatest Image and Greatest Director. He didn’t win either, even though he had the Greatest Tailored Screenplay Oscar for Blatty, who had tailored his personal work and Greatest Sound Mixing.

Positive horror (none of these “psychological thriller” companies here), but dealing with major issues such as grief, lack of religion and concern for children, The exorcist is usually described as one of the best horror films of all time. (In fact, it was the most profitable when additional tickets were advertised in the U.S. Avengers: Infinity Conflict.) So you hope that it gets some recognition. It didn’t hurt that Friedkin burned down The French connectionwho won Greatest Image and Greatest Greatest Director two years earlier.

Alfred Hitchcock’s film was the only other style that could be won in the past Rebecca, which is not an absolute horror, but actually has a creepy tendency.

The rise of the blockbusters

In the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s, two of the most famous figureheads of the style film appeared: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The two younger and bearded administrators helped bring about a turnaround in American cinema by starting the rise of the blockbuster as we all know it, bringing science fiction, fantasy, and even a little horror to the mainstream audience. However, the Academy was unable to embark on a voyage of discovery and announced a number of nominations for the Greatest Image jaw. war of stars. Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, and E.T.: The additional earth dweller– even though none of them really took the coveted award.

At the 50th Academy Awards in 1978, Oscar even compared the two partners when each Spielberg and Lucas received a nomination for the greatest director Closed encounters of the third type and war of stars but finally relocated to Woody Allen for Annie Corridor, Spielberg is again nominated for Greatest Director Raiders of the Misplaced Ark and E.T.However, he wouldn’t win an Oscar until Schindler’s checklist – a Holocaust drama that was more in the wheelhouse of the academy.

The silence of the Lambs

The first horror film to win the Greatest Image Oscar was The silence of the Lambs– Even if many would claim that this is not a horror film, it is also a crime thriller. Still, it’s a story telling a couple of serial killer cannibals who help an FBI agent locate another serial killer who is going to pore and skin a lady so he can dress her up like a swimsuit. In addition, this scene in the basement could be very scary. The silence of the Lambs won a lot of the big eight Oscars. The program included Greatest Image, Greatest Director, Greatest Actor for Anthony Hopkins, Greatest Actress for Jodie Foster and Greatest Tailored Screenplay. It is currently only one of three films that include this It happened once in the night in 1935 and 1975 One flew over the cuckoo’s nest,

The sixth Sense

Another film that crosses the wonderful line between “horror” and “thriller” until they blur is Shyamalan’s nightly breakout hit, The Sixth Sense. Long before we celebrated the Shyamala Renaissance GlassThere was a brief turn of the century when Shyamalan was hailed as the “subsequent hitchcock”, largely thanks to this emotionally devastating thriller that some boys discussed with ghosts. The phrase that Bruce Willis (20-year-old spoiler alert) himself portrays as the film’s spirit shocked audiences and Academy voters who agreed to the second line of dialogue in the film: “This is a wonderful body.” The amazing job probably didn’t hurt (it was the second biggest success in 1999, promoting North American tickets worth over $ 500 million in 2018).

Come on the 2000 Oscar ceremony, The sixth Sense, a film in which a few boys were haunted by rather creepy photographs, received two Oscar nominations for Shyamalan, Greatest Director and Greatest Authentic Screenplay, two nominations for Haley Joel Osment and Toni Collette, and of course a Greatest Image Oscar. It didn’t win any of them, but it certainly paved the way for Shyamalan’s profession to come back.

Squatting tiger, hidden dragon

Ang Lee brought Wuxia to the Hollywood studio system in 2000, along with his extensive martial arts epic that selected ten Oscar nominations – the highest nodding variety for a foreign language film that was only achieved by him RomanyThe undeniable fact that it was nominated (and won) for the Greatest Overseas Language Movie Award was, in a way, a matter of course, but its nomination for Greatest Image was the first time a martial arts film had been awarded in this class. Positive, Lee’s opus had a slightly higher arthouse status than many other martial artists, but it was certainly an enormous achievement.

Lord of the Rings

Peter Jackson’s outrageous fantasy saga did major multiplexing in the early 2000s, and there’s no doubt that the impressive three-part Tolkien adaptation was a breathtaking cinematic achievement. The first two films The community of the ring and The two TowersWww.mjfriendship.de/de/index.php?op…=view&id=167, everyone has among other things received Greatest Image nominations (together with Ian McKellen he receives a Greatest Supporting Actor nod for community), but were knocked down at the last hurdle. It was a special story for trilogy sewers the return of the King But – perhaps in recognition of the gigantic efforts of the entire sequence – it was the first fantasy film to win Greatest Image. A total of 11 Oscars (which were profitable for all classes in which they were nominated) were needed Ben Hur and Titanic for most Oscar victories ever.

2009: the growth of the Greatest Image Award

In 2009, the academy doubled the number of nominees for the Greatest Image from 5 to 10. This was in response to the real backlash in retail (and public curiosity) due to the waning of The dark knight for Greatest Image, though it chose a posthumous Oscar for Heath Ledger. After Christopher Nolan The dark knight received PGA, DGA, and WGA love, though they were ignored for a Greatest Image nod (and excited about fifth place in Harvey Weinstein’s notoriously poorly discussed game The reader) there was a change in the air.

Greatest Image nominees have been accepted since 2009 Avatar and District 9 (2009) Black Swan and Beginning (2010) Hugo (2011) severity and you (2013) Mad Max: Rage Highway and The Martian (2015) Arrivals (2016) and Go out in (2017).

Among them, Natalie Portman won an Oscar for leadership in Black Swan, Alfonso Cuarón took an Oscar for the greatest director of severity, and Go out took the Oscar for the greatest authentic screenplay. However, none of them gained the greatest image until …

The shape of the water

In 2017, a nomination for Guillermo del Toro’s fairy tale fantasy about the love between a deaf woman and a Merman was also published, which, much to the shock of some people (at least at the beginning of the award season), really gained in importance. The shape of the water received 13 nominations and received 4, along with Greatest Image and Greatest Director. Although the film is a romance themed, del Toro has rigorous evidence of science fiction and fantasy (and there is an exact Merman).

Go out

After that, as we said, there was in 2017 Go out, While this didn’t win Greatest Image, his achievement, not only for Greatest Image, but also for Greatest Director for Jordan Peele and Greatest Actor for Daniel Kaluuya – with Peele the Greatest Authentic Screenplay Award is really profitable – should not be underestimated. Although Peele noted that the film was a documentary when it was classified as a comedy in the Golden Globe noun, there is no question about it Go out is a horror that you can thoroughly enjoy on style tropes.

The screenplay is razor-sharp, the topics extremely present and the performances glorious across the board. However, we must not overlook the fact that this was a chiller developed by a first-time director for Blumhouse Photos, the company that introduced you, for under $ 5 million Paranormal exercise and insidiously (We’re not knocking on Blumhouse here) – it’s an unprecedented feat, and Peele has become an extremely ardent property after the film’s great success. Peele’s second film as a director – lookalike thriller Us – has unfortunately received zero Oscar nominations this year, regardless of whether they were killed in the field.

Black Panther

Since the success of 2008 IronmanMarvel Studios has developed rapidly and dominates the global sales force. Nevertheless, one of his films was only correctly recognized by the academy outside the VFX class in 2019.

Fox’s Marvel is also inspired in 2017 Logan proved that comic films can take on the elite by opting for the style’s first Greatest Tailored Screenplay nomination. however Black Panther– The 18th chapter of the ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe – went up one more and selected a total of seven nominations, along with one for the coveted Greatest Image Prize (as previously known, it was the first film to focus mainly on one film based) comic book to realize this special achievement). The film eventually missed the main gong, but was awarded three prizes for costume design, manufacturing design and authentic rating. A transparent message has been sent, though: comic films are not the place to fiddle, regardless of what some naysayers might think …