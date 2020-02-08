Advertisement

Gasoline and diesel prices were cut today for the third day in a row. While the price of gasoline was reduced by 24 pa, today the price of diesel was reduced by 27 pa in all major cities in the country.

One liter of gasoline is sold in Delhi for £ 72.45 per liter. Petrol now costs £ 78.11 per liter in Mumbai. A liter of gasoline is available in Kolkata for £ 75.13. Those who are in Chennai have to pay £ 75.27 for a liter of gasoline.

A liter of diesel costs £ 65.43 in Delhi. Those in Mumbai have to pay £ 68.57 for a liter of diesel. A liter of diesel is sold in Calcutta for £ 67.79. Diesel can be bought in Chennai for £ 69.10 per liter.

In February gasoline became cheaper by around 82 Pa per liter and diesel by around 85 Pa per liter.

International crude oil fell last week when Russia said it needed more time to cut production from other major producers. Oil prices saw their fifth consecutive weekly decline. Brent crude was trading at $ 54.50 a barrel.

Retail prices for fuel depend on international crude oil prices and the exchange rate from rupee to US dollar. Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are checked daily by the oil marketing companies.

