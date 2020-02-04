The future of food delivery

Advertisement

For a long time, the thought of having your food delivered from your favorite store seemed far-fetched. Fast forward to the current status where you only need a mobile device with internet connection to receive boxes for the delivery of fresh food within a few minutes. The change has been enormous, but with the expansion of the internet and AI technology there is even more in line.

Here are some of the expected changes in the world of food delivery:

New order channels

Advertisement

Social media is the only interactive platform that most eateries want to use to their advantage. The food stores want to go beyond advertising and reach new customers. Some stores, such as Domino’s pizza, already allow users to order via tweets. The functions allow you to create and save a pizza profile and then link it to your account. Ordering afterwards is as easy as tweeting a pizza photo.

The smart devices also play a role in ordering food online, because you can order food with your smartwatch or smart TV. Most food stores come with apps and integrate these devices for making orders easily.

The arrival of Chatbots for customer service means that most shoppers would order using virtual assistants.

Delivery options

If you think that the distressed cabins and bicycles are the ultimate for delivering food, you better think again. Food delivery will grow even more with the likelihood of using AI technology. There are already delivery robots that use cameras, sensors and 3D maps to determine the best route to a customer. This offers a fast delivery because the robots do not have to navigate or waste time following the set highway.

The other development concerns the use of drones for delivery. The use of drones has revolutionized photography and videography, with the following impact on food delivery. Companies such as Flytrex already use Drone delivery methods. Users plan flights using escape routes and receive details when they are ready. The collaboration between Google and Guzman and Gomez, an Australian company, has seen the successful launch of drone delivery services.

There is also the possibility to deliver food using parachutes.

New Niches

Food supply is a large sector that is likely to be attracted by industrial players who are looking for creative ways to ensure efficiency and prevent waste. One of the most appropriate niches is the delivery of dog food for pets. Developers come up with apps that ensure easy packaging and delivering pet food to homes.

Technology also wants to reduce the cost of food production by introducing virtual kitchens. This allows food stores to list food online without having physical stores.

Bottom line

The coming years will remain highly optimal for food delivery. Imagine sitting on your couch and suddenly a parachute drop of boxes for delivering fresh food into your backyard. It seems dramatic and fun. Well, such developments are already reality. With most millennium-oriented developments, the future of food delivery is technology driven.