The front pages announce Tour + Ticket Info

This spring the Front Bottoms will start a US headlining tour. The dates stand before a new album, which the band confirms will be released sometime in 2020.

The upcoming trek officially kicks off on April 17th with The Front Bottoms’ biggest concert in New York City. The folk punk rockers will then visit cities like Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Louisville and Orlando. Before they are completed in early May, they also appear in Charleston, Tampa, Asheville and Charlottesville.

The presale for the group’s fan club has already started. The tickets will be available to the general public tomorrow, February 7, at 12:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, try your luck here.

The Front Bottoms returned in December with “Camouflage”, a single that is expected to appear on their upcoming album. Her last full-length album, Going Gray, was discontinued in 2017.

The tour dates for the Front Bottoms 2020:

17.4. – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

24.04. – Portland, ME @ Aura

26.04. – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

28.04. – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

29.04. – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

30.04. – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/03 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

05/04 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

05/05 – Charleston, SC @ The Music Farm

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

05/09 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater

