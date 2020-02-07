Advertisement

It all started when I worked as a sports pedagogue for refugee children who lived in the old military barracks in Spandau, Berlin. In the beginning it was just a job, but it was slowly becoming a lot more. It changed my life.

The barracks were occupied by British troops between 1945 and the early 1990s. It is located next to the garrison prison, which the Allies converted to a war criminals prison, where Nazi criminals were sentenced, who were convicted by the international military court during the Nuremberg trials. But with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the tenants left the area and from then on only small businesses and wild animals lived in the area.

But in 2015, it opened its doors as an emergency center for thousands of people who came to Berlin, mainly from Syria, but also from Afghanistan, Iraq, Eritrea and other countries. The former barracks was originally intended to serve as a short-term arrival center. But the lack of accommodation in other parts of the city forced it to stay open longer, and for many it became a new home.

The children

In the beginning, the place had no charm at all. It was a very efficient center, with different buildings grouped around a parade ground and families of different origins who lived in rooms with bunk beds and very little privacy. Around 1,500 people lived there at the time.

The culture shock was tremendous: there were many different – and sometimes clashing – cultures and traditions that had to be recognized, different social conditions that had to be considered, and fears and fears to deal with.

But after the chaos of the day came the calm of the evenings when the nocturnal wild animals arrived in the area. Many children had never seen a fox, a raccoon, or a bat, so they followed me every time they saw an animal to ask questions and scream. For them, such creatures were scary and dangerous. So the animals ran away and were nowhere to be seen.

Slowly, the children began to understand that there was no threat as long as they showed respect for the animals and gave them space and watched from a distance. They became curious and wanted to know more about what made foxes so interesting to photograph them. After a while, they started playing with the cameras themselves, trying to imagine the animals as they ate, hunted, or brought food back to their burrow.

But it was not easy to see them and so we started a game in which the children pretended to be the foxes posing in different positions in front of the camera. In the meantime, I was preparing my equipment and then we sat silently in my van, holding our breath and waiting for the flash to go out in the dark …

The rescue

One of the darker stories of those years in the barracks happened in July 2018. Two of the children came running after spotting a fox through a window. This window belonged to an old office on the first floor of an abandoned warehouse, and it was clear that something was wrong when the fox scratched everything and jumped up and down desperately. When I got in there were two and they were deliberately locked up with no food or water. It was disheartening and tragic.

They were thin and fearful, suspicious, and it took a lot of time and patience to get them out of there. But when we did that, the younger boy felt like an absolute hero to save the fox from an evil death.

The deportation

The worst moment, however, was the night one of the families was deported. We had taken photos with all five siblings under the van, and the fox happened to show up shortly after they went home. I packed my things, glad I would show them the picture the next day.

But when I went to the exit, I saw two police cars, an ambulance and a black car. “You’re going back to Macedonia,” I was told. When the family left the building, the little ones cried, the older brother laughed nervously, as if he didn’t know what was going on, and the mother kept her head down.

I was frustrated for days when these five children were already part of the barracks family. They had the opportunity to study and live far from ethnic discrimination, but had to return because their country of origin was not at war.

Back in their hometown, Dzengis and his sister Anela work with their mother on a vineyard seven days a week during the harvest season, thus contributing to family income. They work long days and commuting is not an option, so they are usually not at home. Her younger sister Sania spends her days searching the garbage dumps in her house to find toys, while Medina, who is too young to work like her siblings and too old to play with Sania, stays at home and running errands for her mother. She says she misses school and her friends in Germany. Ercan, a friend who used to live in Berlin and is now 45 km away, spends most of his time collecting rubbish for his father to sell. When they have time, his father teaches him to ride his old motorcycle.

A new home in Berlin

In Berlin the children moved to a new home. They go to school and have different hobbies: some play football, others take music or dance lessons. Some are still in contact with families in Macedonia, but most children only remember their friends when they see them in pictures.

The time of the barracks is an unforgettable time. In the three years we have spent there, we have managed to create a strong and hopefully lasting connection, a close relationship based on affection and trust, strengthened by photography and love of nature.