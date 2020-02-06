The four most frequently asked questions to Bernie Sanders on CNN

Advertisement

CNN hosted another series of town halls with democratic candidates on Thursday. Anderson Cooper and the assembled questioners mostly threw softballs at the socialist candidate Bernie Sanders. But four of the sensational questions really caught the eye. Here are the first two: The questioner Robin Clark wondered:I wondered why you care so much about economic inequalities.“(Was” How did you get so great “too obvious a question?)

Cooper followed and encouraged Sanders to speculate about everything he had accomplished: “What do you think what young Bernie Sanders in Brooklyn would say in the 1940s if he could see where you are now?”

Earlier that night, the CNN anchor asked Sanders to declare itself the leader. Here is softball number three: “January was the best month for donations in your entire campaign. They obviously had a great night in Iowa this week, though the results are not yet final. Do you now consider yourself the leader of the Democratic Party?”

Advertisement

Remember: in 1990, delegates were needed to win the Democratic nomination. Sanders has 11

Finally, the questioner Alicia Laminu commented on general health care, but only to achieve this, and not whether it will work:

CNN’s merit was that there were some non-left requests. City Hall questioner David Gary wondered how the country would deal with the college’s socialist planning freedom with the wave of students:

Here is a transcript of the questions. Click “Expand” to learn more:

Bernie Sanders town hall

02/06/2020

8:01

ANDERSON COOPER: We’ll answer the audience’s questions in just a second. I would like to ask you a few questions quickly. January was the best month for donations in your entire campaign. They obviously had a great night in Iowa this week, though the results are not yet final. Do you now consider yourself the leader of the Democratic Party?

…

COOPER: Given what happened in Iowa, the results are still not there. The DNC has now announced that they should do a Recanvas. Do you want to – will you call her?

…

COOPER: Last question just before we get to the audience. President Trump Today –

BERNIE SANDERS: Oh, what did he do today?

COOPER: Today he called his impeachment procedure evil, corrupt and said it was, quote: “Dirty bulls, liars. The investigation was all BS, ”although he used the actual word in the White House east room. Some Republicans, Joni Ernst and Lamar Alexander, said he learned a lesson from impeachment. What do you think is today’s lesson?

…

COOPER: You think there is something that is preventing President Trump from calling Zelensky again and saying, “Let’s start this investigation?”

…

ALICIA LAMINU: Hello Senator Sanders. I am drawn to your universal health care plan. But I am skeptical because I have heard about general health care from every political candidate I voted for. What makes your plan different and able to become a reality?

…

Let me ask you, the end of your question said how it will come true. Vice Biden said earlier this week, and I quote, “The House spokesman is not for it. Most Congress Democrats are not in favor. “Talk about your plan. What’s next? How does it work?

…

DAVID GARY: Is there a plan to increase the number of places in the public university system to accommodate all students who want to study for free? And if there is no plan, will the places currently available go to the students who have achieved the highest school performance or to those who have the most financial needs?

…

COOPER: His main question is how to increase the number of places available. That is possible

…

COOPER: And how do you prioritize who gets these seats?

…

RON JANOWITZ: Hello Senator. Are you ready to compromise on your position in terms of medical care for all, free study, and student debt relief to pass a meaningful law?

…

COOPER: Just let me ask if you are willing to compromise with Republicans to get close to you if there is not the fundamental wave of people you spoke about that people want to insist on these changes?

…

LOREN SELIG: Thank you for being here. How does your Jewish heritage affect your view of the world and politics, and do you think it helps or hinders your role as a candidate?

…

COOPER: President Trump spoke about faith at a national prayer breakfast this morning. He said, “He doesn’t like people using their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong.” He also doesn’t like quoting people who say “I’m praying for you” when they know it’s not. I wonder when you heard what was going through your mind?

…

SAMANTHA RILEY: Many nations have switched to disposable plastics and have eliminated them. China recently announced plans to tackle single-use plastics by 2025. As President, how would you tackle the problem of single-use plastics?

…

COOPER: How would you guide your EPO boss if you were president of the United States?

…

COOPER: When you’re in a debate with President Trump, you know what he’s going to say, they’re all business-damaging regulations, and that’s what he eliminated.

…

THALIA FLORAS: We all agree that we have to commit to supporting the democratic candidate. I was in Durham, New Hampshire the day you did your support behind Secretary Clinton. It was a really exciting day, but the room was divided and I was worried that day. I am now worried that this race will become more controversial as we approach Congress. All of the candidates strive to unite the country, but how will you work with your fellow candidates to unite the party first?

…

COOPER: How difficult will it be to unite the party? It is obviously becoming more controversial.

…

JANINE WOODSWORTH: Thank you, Senator Sanders, for being here. Will you name a running mate before the convention? And will it be a woman? Because why not? However, I am not available.

…

COOPER: So can you commit to saying that you want to have a vice president?

…

COOPER:. I would like to ask you before we return to the audience about the corona virus. This is obviously something if you were President you would have to deal with it. The total number of Wuhan virus deaths has now exceeded the 2003 SARS outbreak. There are 12 confirmed cases in the United States. How would you deal with this as a president?

…

PETER CHARALAMBOUS: Hello Senator Sanders. If you are the candidate, you will face criticism, such as President Trump, who explains: “America will never be a socialist country.” For Americans who have this concern, whether justified or not, how would you successfully overcome this label to convince them to vote for you?

…

COOPER: I want to follow up Peter’s question because I think it’s important. During a debate, I’m not sure if you – you debated a lot of people. I’m not sure if a candidate ever discussed someone like Donald Trump until he actually did. There were 16 Republican candidates who were experienced and qualified. One by one, they were eliminated. They all thought they could figure out how to deal with him. They didn’t know how to deal with him. If you are in a debate and if, you know, he says things that are not true, he is after you, do you know how to debate with him so that you are not drawn into this debate?

…

PATRICIA MCCRONE: Last year, many teachers went on strike hoping for higher salaries. How do you want to support qualified teachers in training the next generation?

…

ROBIN CLARK: I wondered why you care so much about economic inequalities.

…

COOPER: What do you think young Bernie Sanders in Brooklyn would say in the 1940s if he could see where you are now?