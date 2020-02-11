The Florida man who drove Van to the Republican voter registration was motivated by Anti-Trump Animus

Advertisement

Gregory Timm (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida man who drove his van into a Republican-occupied voter registration tent last week admitted that he was motivated by his hatred of President Trump.

Gregory Timm, 27, drove into the tent on Saturday in the parking lot of a Jacksonville WalMart and missed volunteers who worked on the site. Timm told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators that he crashed into the tent because “someone had to take a stand,” the Jacksonville outlet News4Jax reported Tuesday.

He also tried to film the attack on his cell phone, but the video was interrupted before he reached the tent. Timm said he was disappointed when the video ended before the “good part”.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s investigation, Timm claimed that he had waited until nobody was in the tent before rushing into it. However, his own cell phone video showed people standing in front of the tent as he drove up to it.

Jacksonville police accuse Timm of driving without a license and having committed two attacks against people over the age of 65.

While the police waited several days for the attack to be politically motivated, the Republicans were outraged by Timm’s actions on Saturday. Florida Senator Marco Rubio called the attack “politically motivated,” while governor Rick Scott said Duval County’s GOP would “double efforts to support strong Republicans in northeast Florida and across the state!” “

“We are outraged. It is not who we are. This is un-American, ”Dean Black, leader of the Republican Party in Duval County, said at a press conference on Monday. “We are grateful that nobody was injured. nobody was killed. “

