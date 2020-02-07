The Flash: In the Return of Jay Garrick

Advertisement

Jay Garrick was the first flash in the DC universe. Debut (correspondingly sufficient) on the pages of Flash Comics In 1939 he was a founding member of the first superhero group in the history of the Justice Society of America and proved so widespread that he bought a solo e – book (with the painterly title from 1940) All-Flash) and ran rounds of every other runabout in comics until he and various superheroes, who weren’t Superman, Batman or Marvel Girl, went quietly to the pasture in 1951 to promote romance, horror, crime and conflict. Jay was changed in 1956 by the leaner Barry Allen, who is particularly suited to the jet age, and at a time when it was believed that young people would outgrow the comics of their youth, Jay seemed destined to do so to become a forgotten relic of comics historical past.

However, you may not have a personality with Jay’s cheeky, Mercury-helmeted abilities, and until 1961 the character returned for normal team-ups with Barry. The rationalization for his absence became the linchpin of the overall idea behind DC’s famous multiverse. You can make the argument that it is 1985 Disaster on infinite earth by Marv Wolfman and George Perez, the greatest superhero crossover ever, and his most recent highly profitable TV adaptation are solely the result of Jay Garrick. In the following 50 years Jay developed into a super heroic, older statesman and recommended speed stars like Barry Allen, Wally West and Bart Allen on his father’s side The Lightningwhile mentoring various younger heroes in the pages of JSA,

However, Jay’s authentic model was far from continuity at the beginning of DC’s New 52 period in 2011, and it seemed as if DC Comics was ready to sweep Jay and his Justice Society of America fellow travelers under the carpet for adventure to experience that focus entirely on Barry Allen and the Justice League. But just as absolutely as Krypton’s pink sunlight will rise in the morning (wait, no … that’s a terrible and inappropriate comparability), DC continuity will continue to evolve at all times and after 2016 rebirth When he restored the legacy of the Flash household, it seemed inevitable that Jay Garrick would return.

But it was definitely a full 12 months before Jay last confirmed it The Lightning by Joshua Williamson and Howard Porter. Jay’s return was in The key, a story in which Batman and Barry Allen are the threads of rebirth that could eventually lead to Geoff Johns and Gary Franks Doomsday Clock, Jay performed only for a short time and rose from Velocity Drive into the confusion of a Barry Allen who only remembered a personality that meant a lot to him (and his readers). Since then, the Justice Society has seen its triumphant return on the occasion of Doomsday Clockand Barry spent a while with Jay and the JSA over “The Justice-Doom Struggle” story in the pages of justice League,

And now we’re about to begin our first Jay Garrick solo journey in over a decade, half of it The Lightning # 750, an 80-page anniversary celebration that revives the historic past of the Scarlet Speedster and lays the foundation for the return. We spoke to the author Joshua Williamson, who has been guiding the adventures of Flash and his collaborators for nearly four years, about the desire to finally spend a quality time with Flash that started it all.

solar: How did you imagine Jay’s voice? You wrote the entire flash household. So how can you highlight Jay’s voice in it?

Joshua Williamson: It is fascinating for Jay because I am writing a specific model of him. As a result of Jay’s model, which I have heard in my head at all times, Geoff Johns’ model always came from his lightning run or from JSA, At all times, this is the one I heard as this kind of older statesman, who was reasonable and saw the world from a certain perspective. I don’t have to say that he slowed down, but he just had a form of that older … wiser view of issues than Wally. He wasn’t quite like Barry because Barry was calm and measured at all times. Barry is always a kind of struggle and a kind of tragedy as a result of the problems that occurred in his previous and always out of place in his head while Jay is not. Jay is just not lost in his head. I think Jay tells it the way it is. I think it’s a little bit more than a straight arrow.

One factor that I considered was how this Jay model I am writing is simply not Jay’s “discovered” model. It is not the one that has gone through all these crazy things and now it is on the other end and is a little extra flavored. This is the Jay, who was just the flash for a bit. But even if you return and you learn these outdated basic fairy tales, it was still measured a bit extra at that time. He had a bit of humor, a little grin. It was a little different. So I actually did it from all of this. I put it all in one pot and just started stirring it in my head. The troublesome factor was making sure it didn’t sound like Barry. I don’t need him just to be another Barry.

There are a number of dialogues that make me feel that he shares a hopeful worldview with Barry.

Yes, I think that’s a flash factor. It is necessary to budget the flash and I had to guarantee that it was anyway. That is still part of it. And Barry was influenced by Jay. We have this factor and in The flash: Yr One We have confirmed that Barry studied these outdated Jay comics. I had to deal with the concept that Barry’s first encounter with Jay was to study these outdated comics. He had to sustain so much of what Barry got to become the flash he got from Jay and me, and one of those problems was the concept of keeping hope on dark occasions.

Because of this hopeful theme and the fact that it takes place in the early 1940s, it really feels like a continuation of the story Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch made in Marvel Girl # 750. So is this, in a way, the supposed form of the following chapter?

I would not say the following chapter, but I would say positively that it is in the same direction. It is said that the story and presentation of these items take place and that story evolves. I think it is another signal for a much bigger story that we are telling in the DC universe that you will see more and more.

There are different stories inside The Lightning # 750 with the exception of this one, which carries some future editions that you will see in the spring, after which summer time focuses on autumn. So I would say it’s not preferred that it’s a sequel, but it’s another piece of the puzzle that we’re constructing.

There was a second in a recent Justice League challenge that Barry was with the JSA in the 1940s, and he tells Jay that he looks like they’ve met, but Jay hasn’t really felt that way since then their first meeting did not take place. ‘t performed for Jay however. There is clear coordination with you, Scott Snyder and various DC authors. I really feel like this happens with these JSA stories. What were these forms of distribution among all people?

I imply I really wrote this Jay story earlier than that Wonder Girl History was made. And Scott and I talk fairly non-stop all week and all day. We bounce forward and backward and sit on the cell phone or chat to discuss. I imply we just talked to each other. It’s that simple. We discuss and we focus on what we’re going to do and he knew I was going to make this story. After that I thought he was going to make this story and there was a little bit of an “oh okay” can we join this? “We make sure that everything is half the factor.

Scott appreciated Marvel Girl at all times and he always endeavors to make a narrative with Marvel Girl about this particular space. I think it was excellent for him. I always had to take Jay with me and make a hopeful story with Jay. The one Jay story you get is eight pages in an 80-page e-book. And it’s funny … if you learn all 80 pages, these eight pages will cover a whole new topic that means for you. They’ll look at certain topics and say, “Oh, that’s what this was about.” It will really start to construct.

There is a lot on these eight pages. I was really amazed at how much data you put into this file, and I feel that some of it is so clear and exquisite simply because David Marquez’s graphics are so clear and exquisite.

It is so breathtaking. (David) and Alejandro (Sanchez), who hadn’t worked with each other before they started working with each other Batman / Superman As a rule, you simply clicked immediately. And it’s by the fireplace. They worked together so nicely. I hope that they will continue to work together longer. Since you take a look at these pages, it is superior. I’m assuming that there are most likely Jay Garrick’s coolest two websites out there, the ones the two first did.

Yes! Did you recommend including them in this story after you designed them? How did that happen?

David wrapped up Batman / Superman and he’s going to be busy with other things at DC. Still, he and I are good associates, and we talked a lot with each other, and I had talked to him about maybe doing something related to Flash, even if it’s just cover art, just going on with him to work together as he loads. After that, we knew we were making this story and looked at the space we had, and I always thought, “Oh, here are eight pages.”

So yes, before I wrote a sentence, I knew that David was drawing the story and that it positively influenced what I was thinking about earlier. And I think so Batman / Superman is a slightly darker story. And so it was good to give David something that was a little bit more hopeful and brilliant and a little more constructive. However, it all went into my head when I wrote it. Once I knew David was drawing it, I just started writing it with him in my mind.

Discuss the small changes to Jay’s costume, which in my opinion are much more obvious here as we are just seeing them so massive and clear for the first time. Have you commented on this and is there now full Jay Garrick DC type information about what this character appears to be like in the books?

This design has now been out of date for almost three years. Jim Lee and Jason Fabok may have worked on this costume for maybe three years in the past because we knew Jay would be there The key, So that was just the costume design that they stopped here at at this point interval, and I was in those conversations. But normally you let Jim Lee be Jim Lee, right? You released this man and he worked with Jason, who is also an important designer and artist. So once you’ve worked with these artists, you can just take another step and see what they offer you. I like this new design. I like all the little details that it contains, and I’m glad we acquired it as a result of using it, that we only acquired it to see it as soon as possible The key in a single challenge for multiple pages. So it was cool that we took it back for this story.

We don’t actually associate Jay with the form of a wealthy villain gallery that Barry and even Wally have. And right here we get the one panel with Ragdoll, the violinist, the shadow, the thinker and the rival. How much of that have you discussed with David? Have you ever started outlining the craziness of the Keystone villains or the tradition they could have compared to the Central Metropolis Rogues?

No, I didn’t get that deep into her. I assume I like these bad guys and I think they are chatting in the specific time interval that they were usually nice to Jay. My rule for this one panel, and I talked to David about it, was to make sure it appeared deadly. Make sure they look cool. Make sure they pose a risk. I had to make sure we confirmed that in that second. The most necessary thing was to point out a piece of his world.

I didn’t have to deal with his villains too much, but. I actually like Jay’s bad guys and I think there’s one thing that really fascinates her. However, I am simply not ready to specify as much as necessary, but I had to make sure that I confirmed it.

Why did you choose the thinker as a presentation object?

Once I checked all these villains, I checked the thinker’s visible. I really like Thinker and have never used it in the e-book since I started reading it. I went back and looked at stories again, and every time I saved myself from that, I came back to Thinker and it made sense. As a result, it really mattered to be both him and Fiddler. And I like ragdoll loads, but I just saved up going back and forth with them. I just guessed his visibility and I guessed his story and I liked his character and I thought this was the biggest character for that second in time to point out how Jay is doing.

What kind of analysis did you do for Jay? How far did you go again

I knew the flash pretty well before I got the job. I could have these conversations with individuals and we are able to dig deep and I can quote challenge numbers. However, admittedly Jay, I was less educated than any other person. Wally, Barry and Bart, I knew these characters very well. I would say the pre-disaster Jay, which I was not used to like the post-disaster Jay. I knew Post Disaster Jay pretty well. So after I have appropriated the job further The Lightning I started dealing with these things more than 4 years ago. The reason was that I was unable to write much about Jay, so I never returned that deep. I would go to small topics here and there. I used to be looking for things, especially little things with some of the bad guys.

I would say that I have been studying Jay books more and more in the past two years and have been fascinated. When I was a child, I had this e-book known as The Heroes of the Nice Comedian Ebook by Jules Feiffer. It is this range. It is a hardcover that came on the market in the 1950s and has the origin of a number of heroes. There are some Marvel, some DC, but Will Eisner The ghost can also be in it. It is this bizarre collection of topics that date back to the Silver Age. It is like on the threshold of the silver age. And in there was Jay Garrick ‘s story of origin (From Flash Comics No. 1 in 1940) and that was my first encounter with Jay at the same time as a small child. I knew who the flash was. My first actual story I’m learning with Flash was most likely the Jay story. His origins in this first challenge have always fascinated me. Every time I go there I go back to that first challenge. This is the result of all the little things you may want to find out about a variety of these characters that you may get from the first few points of the books.

I saved myself from studying this first challenge and making more and more decisions about Jay, which I gradually learn a number of problems here and there. I learned almost everyone at this level. I just don’t know as much about him as some of the different flashes. I assume that he was in the e-book for over 100 points. He was the flash! In preparation for the story, which I found positive, I learn that we are constructing this new kind of mythology a bit with him. As you may see, I try to make sure that I honor the character. I keep coming back to it. I make sure that I honor the character and what has happened and in no way negate or contradict a thing, just add new areas. To make sure that was the case, I went ahead again and just saw these key issues along with his character and the way I could do it so I can honor that and just do it to add the flash mythology.

The Flash # 750 arrives on March 4th.

Mike Cecchini is the editor in chief of solar, You can learn more about his work here. Watch him on Twitter @wayoutstuff.