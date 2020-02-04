Advertisement

Flash veterinarian Tom Cavanagh could only play a different role in the crossover “Disaster on Infinite Earths”. This was announced on Saturday at the CW Comedian Con Panel in San Diego.

The versatile actor paints Pariah, a DC cartoon character whose unorthodox experiments to pursue the creation of the universe, as part of the anti-monitor (which is even to be carried out by Elseworlds visitor star LaMonica Garrett) to investigate the existence its earth and the universe end in destruction with waves of antimatter.

Pariah will be the result of a “very, very big turn at the end of the Bloodwork case that triggers” disaster, “teased new showrunner Eric Wallace. (Bloodwork, also known as Dr. Ramsey Rosso, is the all-new Massive Dangerous that Heroes veterinarian Sendhil_Ramamurthy is staging in the first half of season six. The second half of the season will feature a special, self-contained Massive Dangerous story .)

Outside of the crossover, Cavanagh will play a brand new Wells model this season, which the actor calls “a little adventurer, a swashbuckler”.

Various highlights from the Q&A panel:

* Barry and Dr. Rosso, who have been described as “basically the worst enemy Flash has ever faced,” may have a “distinctive relationship.” They are going through terrible disasters, ”said Wallace. Regarding the upcoming crossover, Grant Gustin said The Monitor is unveiling this fall and “says the universe is in danger and the only way to put it aside is for Barry to sacrifice himself”. This information weighs “pretty much”. on Barry, added Gustin. “It is powerful to listen when you speculate to die.”

* Wallace described Season 6 as the “season of thrill”, while Gustin is famous for having an “extra adult” tone. “It feels like the present has matured. I can really feel it getting darker. Still, we’re The Flash, ”added Gustin.

* Followers become Killer Frost in S.T.A.R. Laboratories and “trying to live a life,” said Danielle Panabaker. In the meantime, her new, powerless friend Cisco has “discovered the normality he craved,” said Carlos Valdes. “We will see the reward for giving (in terms of) the opportunity to stabilize his work and private life.”

* Barry and Iris could “differently” address the shortage of their daughter Nora as he “tries to bury her and distract himself with opportunities to support the workforce and the city,” said Gustin. Candice Patton added: “They may not be able to use the best methods” after mourning “as a workforce, as a married couple.”

* Iris’ Central Metropolis Citizen will take an even bigger position, and new employees will be in touch very quickly.

* Barry’s new flash costume, which includes a brand new hood, is “the closet you’ve always wanted, just like the comic swimsuit,” said Gustin.

Flash Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, October 8th at 8:00 AM at The CW, the location where Arrow’s remaining season is expected to begin on October 15th. Watch trailer below:

