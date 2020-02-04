The Flash Casts Sendhil Ramamurthy as Big Bad Season 6 Trailer

Advertisement

The subsequent enemy of lightning is a piece of work – Bloodwork, that is.

The hero Alum Sendhil Ramamurthy becomes a member of the CW hit in the recurring position of the DC villain Bloodwork, which was revealed on Saturday at the San Diego Comedian-Con.

In particular, Ramamurthy Dr. Playing Ramsey Rosso, an excellent doctor with a brilliant mind and the world’s leading specialist in hematological oncology. Rosso, a former colleague of Caitlin, “is putting his friendship back on” after reuniting on a surprising occasion. However, their longstanding bond broke briefly when the doctor who wanted to defy nature’s legal guidelines took a dark path … that transformed him from an outdated buddy into what is probably the scariest villain Staff Flash has ever faced: the monstrous bloodwork.

Check out the Bloodwork-oriented trailer at:

In addition to appearing as Heroes and Heroes Reborns Mohinder Suresh, Ramamurthy’s television credit embodies New Amsterdam, Reverie and Covert Affairs.

The Flash opens the sixth season on Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7 a.m.

