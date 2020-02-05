The Flash Boss breaks off the start of the craziest storyline ever [Spoiler] Just leave the present?

Advertisement

Mirror Mirror on the wall…. We really have no rhyme here, but are we only questioning WTF that just occurred in The Flash?

When the mid-season CW collection kicked off, Barry discovered that he was traveling from Arrow to Lian Yu with John Diggle to analyze what might be a brand new Mirakuru risk. As a replacement, however, this was just a message for Barry to slow down (so to speak) and indulge in life.

Meanwhile, Iris had fun investigating the citizen’s theft of a photon rifle that was arming meta-forces. She teamed up with McCulloch Applied Sciences CEO Joseph Carver, who tried to claim that Iris’ supply was full of bunks. When Iris shared her story about McCulloch’s security breach, she mentioned the offer, which was abused by a meta-killer, Kimiyo Hoshi, who worked for the mysterious Black Gap group, while Iris herself was stolen throughout her stay.

When Hoshi later found that he was concentrating on a hologram, the current man confronted Carver in his office with a detailed description of the conspiracy and concluded: “They were not robbed by Black Gap. They are Black Gap.” Iris then warned them, that she arranged a “change of the lifeless man.” If she or family members / employees of Black Gap are harmed, all information about Carver and McCulloch is likely to be released, he orders Hoshi to look face down when she is with one Headshot is about to freeze frost.

In a bonus scene that ends the episode, Iris fled backwards – triggered by the sight of a mirror and the delivery that said the sentence when he died – to McCulloch in the middle of the evening to the workplace labeled AV3 – or EVA – backwards. like in Carver’s deceased spouse. There she discovered a large mirror with two arms protruding and pulling Iris into the glassy void!

What did Iris get involved with?

“I asked everyone (on the editorial team) to publish the craziest flash story ever in all six seasons, and boy, did they introduce it,” enthused showrunner Eric Wallace. “We’re no longer in a horror movie,” he says in the Season 6 Bloodwork movie. “We are entering what I would call a science fiction area.”

In particular, The Flash makes a brand new tackle mirror grasp that is named Evan McCulloch in a single DC Comics incarnation. (Previously, the third season’s CW collection released Mirror Grasp’s Sam Scudder model, while an episode of season five referred to the Evan of Earth-Two.)

Wallace says viewers will get “instant” solutions to Iris’s fate as the Season 6 “Graphic Novel” format develops rapidly. “Because of the shortening of the seasons and the presence of Huge Bads, which only exist in a few episodes, the stories are getting hotter and faster, which suggests that we’re pursuing additional and crazy topics and achieving narrative and emotional goals to which we weren’t able to in the previous one, ”he explains. “It was the greatest blessing ever.”

As for who in this mirror, could it really be a pleasant and never so presumed opponent? “I would say for sure. I would say for sure … ”allows the EP. “Not the way you think it is.” (Israeli actress Efrat Dor of Mayans M.C. and Sneaky Pete was back as Eva McCulloch in November.)

Upon returning from Flash after the disaster, Cisco also noted that it was embarking on a global journey to catalog all new adjustments and threats in the reborn universe, and asked Nash Wells to tear the fort down in its absence. Regardless of this apparent change of torch – and with tech-savvy newcomer Chester P. Runk, who is still in the starting blocks – Wallace said that this was not a real, solid member that Carlos Valdes was bidding current adieu to.

“Oh no. No. (Cisco and Carlos) shouldn’t go anywhere.”, He claims. “Cisco is on his way to catalog the world. But he will do it again shortly. “And the data he gets on the global market helps us solve one of the biggest problems Crew Flash has ever dealt with. This includes returning an outdated villain, that I couldn’t spoil. “

