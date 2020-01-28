The five most memorable games from Kobe Bryant's NBA career, from 81 to a Hollywood-style finale

Advertisement

Kobe Bryant topped the basketball game after joining the NBA in 1996.

The Lakers legend provided one highlight after the other until his retirement in 2016.

Tragically, the five-time NBA champion and MVP 2008 and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

After his sudden death, we watch Bryant’s five biggest games at the Lakers, in which he has spent his entire 20-year career.

MORE: Latest news about the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others

65 points: March 16, 2007 against Portland Trail Blazers

Against the Trail Blazer at Staples Center, Bryant almost reached the 81-point career high he’d seen just over a year ago. The superstar guard lit the blazer with 65 points when the Lakers won 116-111. Bryant shot 23-of-39, including 11-of-12 from the free throw line, while also making eight 3-pointers.

Nate McMillan coached Portland that day and after Sunday’s heartbreaking news, today’s Indiana Pacers coach said to reporters, “I saw it firsthand. He set us on fire and I remember that he shot three and only was on fire and we had him in a trap, deep corner, he had nowhere to go should the ball have passed. He is standing in front of his bench and he just turns and shoots and it goes in. He really got like Michael [Jordan], in the sense that when you saw him play, could he do it again? Could he create that magic again in the fourth quarter? And he did. “

61 points: February 2, 2009 against New York Knicks

Madison Square Garden hosted one of Bryant’s greatest performances almost 11 years ago. In the world famous arena in New York, the Black Mamba scored 61 points – a record for a visiting player – against the Knicks, who had lost to the Lakers between 126 and 117. Bryant ended the 19 by 31 shoot with three assists and one block. He scored 34 points in the first half alone on the way to the record set by Houston Rockets star James Harden in 2019.

“Tonight was one of the nights he showed why he would go down in history,” said Lakers teammate Lamar Odom after the game.

MORE: Memory of Kobes All-Star Game Showdown 1998 with Michael Jordan

62 points: December 20, 2005 against Dallas Mavericks

Three quarters were all Kobe needed to embarrass the outsiders. Bryant prevailed 62-61 against Dallas at the end of the third quarter in Los Angeles when the Lakers won 112-90. The Mavericks were one of the best teams of the season that reached the NBA final before they succumbed to the Miami Heat. However, the Mavericks were trained by the unstoppable Bryant, who shot 18 out of 31 from the field and 22 out of 25 from the free throw line. He’s been through the whole fourth quarter.

“It was just one of those nights,” Bryant told reporters as he thought about the game in 2016. “Yes [I could have scored 80 points that evening]. It sounds strange to say, but yes, I could have done it.”

60 points: April 13, 2016 against Utah Jazz

Bryant said goodbye to basketball in the only way he knew with an exclamation mark. It was a real farewell to Hollywood when Bryant completed a two-decade career by scoring 60 final points in a 101:96 win over Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. Bryant lost 23 points in the fourth quarter and announced its first 50-point game since February 2009.

“It’s hard to believe it happened that way,” said Bryant, who played 42 minutes and tried a career-best shot of 50. “I’m still shocked about it … The perfect ending would have been a championship. But tonight I tried to go out, play hard and do as much show as possible. It felt good to be able to do that one last time. “

81 points: January 22, 2006 against Toronto Raptors

The culmination of an outstanding career and the night Bryant Wilt was about to overtake Chamberlain. Kobe played 1,346 NBA games, but was absolutely successful against the Raptors, scoring 81 points – just 19 after Chamberlain’s legendary 100-point outing in 1962.

Bryant produced 48 minutes of pure brilliance to lead the Lakers past the Raptors 122-104. It was a testament to efficiency when Bryant’s outbreak had a 60.9 percent shot from the field and 53.8 percent from a distance.

“Not even in my dreams,” said Bryant. “That was something that just happened. It’s hard to explain. It’s just one of those things.”

The late SportsCenter presenter Stuart Scott, who read the highlight package from Bryant’s 81-point game, is almost as memorable as the feat itself, and is considered one of the best ever.

