The first men to reach the bottom of the ocean Latest Brexit news and top stories

Jon Copley

(Original Caption) Island of Guam: After Record Dive. Bathyscaphe Trieste of the US sails on the surface of the Pacific Ocean near here, November 17, after descending to a record depth of 18,600 feet in the Marianas Trench. waiting for the tower of the vessel before being picked up by the ships present. Andreas B. Rechnitzer, senior scientist responsible for the marine atmosphere, and Jacques Piccard, co-designer and builder of Trieste.

While the space contest enchanted the world, efforts to explore the depths of the world’s oceans were more restrained, but no less fascinating. JON COPLEY reports

On January 23, 1960, Jacques Piccard and Don Walsh climbed into a submarine vessel called Trieste and dived nearly 11 kilometers to the deepest point in the ocean – the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench in the Pacific.

There is no sunlight below and the water is only a few degrees above freezing. The water pressure outside the walls of their ship was 1000 times greater than on the surface, but Piccard and Walsh conquered these circumstances to enter history as the first Challenger Deep travelers.

The first men to cross these alien series of our world are far less known than the first astronauts walking on the moon. Yet the race that led them to the deepest point on the earth’s surface has major implications for the modern world. The story of the earlier deep-sea pioneers whose achievements led to their dive is also rarely told, so who were the first ‘bathynauts’ to visit the depths of the ocean?

William Beebe and Otis Barton became the first bathynauts in the early 1930s, diving into the ‘bathysphere’ that Barton designed. Like later deep-sea vehicles, the bathysphere had a strong metal hull to withstand the pressures of the deep ocean, allowing those to stay within normal atmospheric conditions and avoiding the need to decompress as divers.

Beebe and Barton dived to 435 meters in 1930 and in 1932 they broadcast live from 671 meters to listeners of NBC and BBC radio in the US and Europe. They eventually reached 923 meters deep in 1934, as Beebe described in his book Half Mile Down.

Beebe and Barton’s colleague Gloria Hollister became the first female bathynaut to dive into the bathysphere in 1934 to a depth of 368 meters. Hollister remained the world’s deepest diving woman for several decades, as maritime traditions that excluded women from submarines flooded into ocean exploration during the Cold War. Meanwhile, Barton continued to design another vessel called the ‘benthoscope’ to venture deeper than the bathysphere, and on August 19, 1949 he established a new depth figure of 1,372 meters in it.

The bathy atmosphere and the benthoscope both dangled from a ship’s cable on the surface, limiting their maneuverability. But the Swiss physicist and inventor Auguste Piccard, who had risen to a record high in the pressure capsule of a balloon in the early 1930s, realized that the principles of an airship could be adjusted to create a new type of submarine vehicle. Instead of using a cable to lower and raise the vessel, Piccard’s ‘bathyscaphe’ used removable ballast weights and a floating vessel filled with lighter than water-gasoline, similar to the helium-filled envelope of an airship.

The first bathyscaphe was named FNRS-2 after the Belgian Fund National de la Researche Scientifique (FNRS), which paid for it. The vessel was ready for testing in 1948, but ran into difficulties after an unoccupied test dive to 1,400 meters.

Piccard asked for more money for a new attempt, and his Belgian donors made a deal with the French navy, who were interested in further developing the bathyscaphe, and eventually christened the rebuilt vessel FNRS-3. But Piccard went his own way, together with his son Jacques, to raise money from European industrialists for a new bathyscaphe, which they called the Trieste. On September 30, 1953, father and son established a new depth of 3,150 meters in Trieste – and Auguste Piccard became the first person to explore the stratosphere and the deep ocean.

The French navy reached the record of the Piccard on February 15, 1954 and reached 4,050 meters with Georges Houot and Pierre Willm in the bathyscaphe FNRS-3. Willm later designed the bathyscaphe Archimède, which made several dives in ocean channels in the 1960s and took scientists in 1973 for the first time to the undersea volcanic gorge of the mid-ocean ridge.

The US Office for Naval Research chartered Trieste for a series of scientific dives in the Mediterranean in 1957 – and the Piccards sold Trieste to the US Navy in 1958, provided that Jacques would continue to operate it. The US Navy set itself the goal of using the Trieste to reach the deepest point in the ocean, which they reached on January 23, 1960, with Jacques and Lieutenant Don Walsh on board.

Unlike astronauts, the race to the bottom of the ocean largely took place outside the frenetic competition of the Cold War. It was mainly powered by private individuals such as Beebe, Barton and the Piccards. After the record influence of 1960, deep-diving vehicles became a matter of national competence for science and strategic purposes.

But civilians have taken up the torch again for deep sea exploration. Hollywood director James Cameron returned to the Challenger Deep in 2012, while billionaire Victor Vescovo and his expedition team there plunged into a new vehicle several times in 2019.

A different kind of ‘inner space race’ is happening today. Governments are trying to extend their territorial rights to ocean resources and claim future deep-sea mining sites in places outside national borders. Thanks to remote places in overseas areas, such as the Pitcairn Islands, the UK has the fourth largest “exclusive economic zone” of rights to ocean resources – 27 times larger than the UK’s land area – along with United Nations permits to explore for manganese nodules at 133,539 square kilometers of the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Six decades later, from the first dive to the Challenger Deep, the ability of countries to reach anywhere in the deep ocean can quietly rewrite the geopolitical map.

Jon Copley is associate professor of ocean research and public involvement at the University of Southampton; this article also appears on theconversation.com

