The first Contender Match for WWE SmackDown this week has been announced

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will offer a lot of action for women, as a fateful 4-way match will determine the number 1 contender.

Bayley has no one to fight for her title and they will find their next opponent on SmackDown tonight. Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella and Dana Brooke will all fight for the SmackDown women’s title.

WWE has included the following description as part of the game announcement.

Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella and Dana Brooke are facing a fatal 4-way match for a future championship game against Bayley. Naomi made a statement last weekend by attacking Bayley, but former champions Bliss and Carmella as well as aspiring Brooke will all fight for the title chance.

It has not been determined when this SmackDown women’s title match will take place. WWE also has the Elimination Chamber and Super ShowDown before WrestleMania.

