The first American dies of coronavirus and raises questions about the US response

By: New York Times

February 9, 2020

An entrance to Wuhan City Central Hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, February 7, 2020. An American citizen died in Wuhan on Saturday as a result of the coronavirus and likely contributing to diplomatic friction over Beijing’s response to the epidemic. (Chris Buckley / The New York Times)

Written by Raymond Zhong and Edward Wong (Motoko Rich and Hisako Ueno reported from Tokyo and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Claire Fu made research contributions.)

A US citizen died of coronavirus in Wuhan, China, American officials said on Saturday. It was the first known American death from the disease and is likely to exacerbate diplomatic tensions over Beijing’s response to the epidemic.

Death will certainly raise the question of whether the Trump administration, and especially the State Department, has taken sufficient measures to ensure the security of Americans in China and to assist the evacuation of those who want to leave.

In a statement, the State Department took a defensive tone, saying that since January 29, it has evacuated around 850 people, most of them Americans, on five Wuhan charter flights.

The agency said it was “no higher priority than the welfare and security of US citizens abroad,” but there are no current plans to conduct additional evacuation flights, although some Americans in other parts of China have asked the US government to evacuate She.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been tense for years, including trade, technology, and human rights. While Chinese officials have demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in the fight against the virus, doubts have arisen in recent days about China’s willingness to take a helping hand – particularly from the United States.

Although some Trump administration officials have privately expressed skepticism about China’s handling of the outbreak, President Donald Trump himself praised the Chinese leadership on Friday. Trump told reporters in Washington that he phoned Chinese President Xi Jinping late Thursday. “They work really hard and I think they do a very professional job,” he said.

Trump has often said that he likes and admires Xi, and he has mitigated his attacks on China since the two sides signed an agreement last month to stop a harmful trade war that Trump started in 2018.

Few details about the American who died on Thursday were immediately available. According to the US embassy in Beijing, the person was 60 years old and died at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the inner city at the center of the epidemic. Two people familiar with the matter said the person was a woman with underlying health conditions.

It was not clear whether the woman had tried to leave the city on one of the State Department-operated flights that had diplomats and other American citizens evacuated from Wuhan, Beijing, and other parts of China.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” said a spokesman for the US embassy in Beijing. “Out of respect for family privacy, we have no further comment.”

The news of death spread as frustration over Beijing’s handling of the epidemic in China and also surfaced at the diplomatic level. The virus has killed over 800 people in China, made thousands more ill and spread across the world.

For more than a month, the U.S. disease control and prevention centers have been offering to send a team of experts to China to monitor the outbreak and help, if possible. But no invitation came.

The World Health Organization, which made a similar offer about two weeks ago, was apparently faced with the same cold. However, the agency said on Saturday that a team of experts had been identified for the trip to China and the head of the team would leave on Monday or Tuesday. The rest of the team will follow later.

Current and former health officials and diplomats said the reluctance comes from China’s leading politicians, who don’t want the world to think they need outside help.

An almost empty street leads to the landmark of the Drum Tower in Beijing on Friday, February 7, 2020. The death toll and the number of coronavirus infections continued to increase in China, according to official figures released early Friday. (Giulia Marchi / The New York Times)

In China, public dissatisfaction with the government’s response to the crisis hit an extraordinary high on Friday after Dr. Li Wenliang, who had warned his colleagues about the new virus early on, was reprimanded for the illegal spreading of rumors.

After Li’s death, grieving internet users sent messages expressing his anger at his treatment and demanding freedom of speech – unmatched in China’s authoritarian political system.

Communist Party officials said on Friday that they would send a team from the powerful anti-corruption committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding Li’s death. Chinese state news media reported on Saturday that the government also sent two senior officials to Wuhan to step up efforts to curb the outbreak.

It was not immediately clear whether Saturday’s appointments would lead to a change in the local leadership or simply serve to strengthen frontline officials. Still, it seemed to be confirmation that the authorities in Wuhan were overwhelmed.

Japan said on Saturday that one of its citizens had died in a suspected coronavirus case at a Wuhan hospital. However, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it could not confirm whether the man was infected with the new virus in the 1960s based on information it received from the Chinese authorities. The ministry called the cause of death viral pneumonia.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that 19 foreign nationals in the country had been confirmed to be infected with the corona virus by Thursday noon. Two of them had recovered and were released from the hospital. The other 17 were still being treated.

