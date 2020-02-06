The fashion designer Olivier Theyskens heads the French label Azzaro

Advertisement

The Belgian designer’s debut collection will be shown during Paris Haute Couture Week in July

Published on February 6, 2020 at 11:33 pm

Theyskens, 43, who will continue to create for his own ready-to-wear label, made a name for himself at the 1998 Oscars with a black silk dress for Madonna, where she presented Celine Dion with the best music Oscar for “My Heart Will” Go On “by Titanic.

Since then he has attracted a galaxy of Hollywood stars, from Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett to Emma Watson and Kirsten Dunst.

“I want to bring my vision to this mythical and iconoclastic house known for its freedom and hedonism,” said Theyskens.

The label, founded by Loris Azzaro, born in Tunisia and whose parents come from Sicily, is known for its sensuality. In the 1960s, the screen sirens Raquel Welch, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot tried to find a way to the door.

Azzaro belongs to a small group of brands that are only permitted in Paris on the haute couture catwalks.

Their handcrafted creations can cost tens of thousands of pounds and are reserved for pop and movie stars and the richest women in the world.

Only around a dozen labels are permanent members of the elite club, and a few others, including Azzaro, are regularly invited to join their ranks. – Rappler.com