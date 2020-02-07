The fantastic tool LEGO set from Fan has the chance to be made

Advertisement

A tool fan has designed a LEGO set that is as precise and complicated as the band’s music. And with your help you have the chance to become a real LEGO product.

As part of the LEGO Ideas initiative, a participant with the user name “blocksandmocs” has put together a LEGO set with figures from all four band members and an impressive set design.

Advertisement

Singer Maynard James Keenan is depicted in the spiky mohawk look and outfit he wore during the band’s tour to support their new album Fear Inoculum.

Drummer Danny Carey is in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform with Kobe Bryants “24” on the front. However, it should be noted that the picture was uploaded in December before the basketball star died tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26. Carey is a big Lakers fan who has worn the team’s jerseys on and off the stage several times.

Together with the figures, “blocksandmocs” has created a complete stage with lighting, rigging, tool background and a spectacular drum set.

At the time of publication, “blocksandmocs” has around 2,000 supporters. If an idea has 10,000 supporters, the design will be checked by LEGO experts and given the opportunity to have it manufactured and put on the shelves.

In a proposal, “blocksandmocs” wrote the following about the inspiration for designing the Tool LEGO set:

“This project is a tribute to the legendary rock band Tool. I was inspired by the recent fulfillment of a long expectation [13] years [of waiting] that Tool will release a new album. Tool has been with me all my life as a meaningful and integral part of the soundtrack of my life to this day. “

Check out some photos of the suggested LEGO tool above and below and see more pictures on the LEGO Ideas website. There you can add your support for “blocksandmocs” so that the LEGO tool reaches the goal of 10,000 supporters.

The actual tool starts a tour of Australia and New Zealand on February 14th and will return to the US for a handful of gigs in March. Pick up tickets here.

Pictures of the proposed tool LEGO set: