The famous French cartoonist Claire Bretecher dies at the age of 79

Claire is known for the comic series ‘Les Frustres’ The Frustrated Ones

Published on February 11, 2020 at 9:53 p.m.

Updated February 11, 2020 at 9:55 p.m.

Bretecher became famous in the 1970s with the comic series Les Frustres (Die Frustrierte), in which questions of gender and sexuality were taken up with a biting sense of humor.

From the 1980s, Agrippine was her most famous character, a spoiled youngster who dealt with the problems of growing up, the problems of which were buried in the minds of a generation.

In France, comics are known as Bandes Dessinees or BD and are considered a serious literary art form for both adults and children. The best practitioners have a large and loyal following.

In 1976 Bretecher was celebrated as the “best sociologist of the year” by the famous French philosopher Roland Barthes, an expression that made her laugh at the time.

“She was one of the pioneers of this literary genre, imposing a style, tone, and unusual look that was utterly original,” said her publisher Dargaud in a statement announcing her death.

It was said that she had often tackled social problems far ahead of her contemporaries.

“Claire Bretecher was a person who disturbed but loved. She took a unique path in the comic book. Her humor and spirit were immense,” added Dargaud. – Rappler.com