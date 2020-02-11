The family's pit bull attacks kill the 5-year-old California boy

Advertisement

ORO GRANDE, California (KTLA) – A 5-year-old boy from Southern California died after being attacked by his family’s pit bull on Monday afternoon.

The child was at home in Oro Grande with a family member when the family dog ​​attacked him shortly before 3:00 p.m. Sgt. Jeff Allison told KTLA.

The boy sustained serious injuries during the attack and was pronounced dead.

The dog was quarantined by the animal control agency, according to the sheriff’s department. It is unclear what triggered the attack.

The child’s parents were notified and investigators replied to the home to interview family members, Allison said.

The video from the scene showed firefighters, paramedics and MPs reacting to the house that was cordoned off.

A dark brown pit bull was seen being led into a county animal control truck.

Further details were not immediately available.

