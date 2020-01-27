The family of the CCO coach, killed in a helicopter crash, loved baseball but also loved other sports - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Although John and Keri Altobelli practically raised their children on the Orange Coast College baseball field, friends said the couple were not disappointed when their two daughters did not follow in their father’s dusty footsteps.

OCC longtime head coach Altobelli, 56, wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 13, were killed Sunday, January 26, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that also cost the lives of six other people, including legendary Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13. The accident, which is under investigation by the federal transportation authorities, occurred while the group of parents and children was heading to the Bryant Youth Basketball Academy in the north – west of Los Angeles.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli died in a helicopter crash with Kobe Byrant and three others in Calabasas on Sunday January 26, 2020. (Save File Photo)

John Altobelli, top center, his wife Keri, top right and daughter Alyssa, bottom left, were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. Six others, including Kobe Bryant, were killed in the accident.

Also pictured are daughter Alexis Altobelli, bottom right, and son JJ Altobelli, top left. (Photo courtesy of Doug Bennett)

A makeshift memorial was created on the Orange Coast College baseball field in Costa Mesa on Sunday January 26, 2020 for Orange Coast College baseball coach Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa who were killed in the helicopter crash that also killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Orange Coast College baseball players Zebadiah Storie, left, Oscar Favela, center, and Enrique Morales take a break at a memorial, remember baseball coach John Altobelli at Costa Mesa CA , Monday January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Members of the Santa Ana College softball team take a break to remember baseball coach John Altobelli at Pirate Park at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



A baseball is one of many items left at a makeshift memorial at Orange Coast College baseball field in Costa Mesa on Sunday January 26, 2020 for Orange Coast College baseball coach Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa who have were killed in the helicopter crash that also killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Doug Bennett, director of the Orange Coast College Foundation, stops at a baseplate memorial for baseball coach John Altobelli at Pirate Park at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa CA, Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli , his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, died in a helicopter accident with Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A memorial stands at the home to remember baseball coach John Altobelli in Costa Mesa CA, Monday, January 27, 2020. Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli, all died in a crash. helicopter with Kobe Bryant in January. 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The Altobellis were “the first family of the OCC,” said Nate Johnson, the acting baseball head coach. “Her three children grew up here.”

JJ Altobelli, John’s son from a previous marriage, played and coached baseball in Orange County before becoming a scout for the Boston Red Sox, said Orange Coast College Foundation Executive Director Douglas Bennett . John and Keri’s daughters, Alyssa and Alexis, 16, were batgirls for their father’s team, said Johnson.

Keri Altobelli and the girls went out regularly to watch the Pirates play, sitting in their designated place on the first base line. But baseball was not the only sporting interest of the family.

Alyssa, a friend and teammate on the Orange County-based Mambas with Gianna Bryant, was an exhibition basketball player who won praise from Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy. She was an eighth grade student at Ensign Intermediate School. Alexis played several sports, including tennis, said Johnson, also recalling that when one of the girls tried softball and hated it, John Altobelli “just laughed and said very well.”

John Altobelli was a motivated fundraiser for the OCC baseball program and worked to help his players mature, find scholarships and transfer to universities for four years, said Bennett. “He was a perfectionist and he demanded a lot from his children, but he really cared about them too. He worked to build them up as young men. “

Next door neighbors Debra and Guy Biagiotti, who live in the community of Newport Coast where the Altobellis moved in 2018, said some people responded to their shock by leaving flowers and cards in front of the wears Altobellis.

Guy Biagiotti described John Altobelli as a really nice person who stopped to chat while washing his car in front of the house, and he remembered that shortly after the family moved in, Keri gave them a plant for apologize for any inconvenience your barking dog, Freckles, may have caused.

The Pirates have decided to play their season opener on Tuesday, January 28, but will first pay tribute to their coach for almost three decades. The OCC Foundation has created a memorial fund for the benefit of J.J. and Alexis Altobelli, and Johnson said the college and its sports community will put its arms around the coach’s surviving children.

“Your family has taken care of us over the years and we will take care of you,” he said. “We are going to be their family.”

