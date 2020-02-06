The family believes that death threats are the reason the victim of the murder saved the accused murderer

Advertisement

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A close relative of a woman allegedly killed by her ex-husband said the only reason the victim released him from prison months before her death was because he repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Yasmin Usama Dahabrah died a few days after her ex-husband James Arthur Naulls Jr. reportedly beat and strangled her in Westminster.

The police said Naulls cut off his ankle monitor and went underground.

Naulls wore the ankle monitor as part of his liability after being arrested in November 2019 for domestic violence involving Dahabrah. In this case, Dahabrah paid $ 5,000 to release Naulls from prison.

On Thursday, a close relative of Dahabrah said the only reason Dahabrah paid the bond was because Naulls had consistently threatened to kill her.

Investigators believe that someone in the Denver area knows where Naulls is hiding.

The Westminster Police Department says Naulls has “very distinctive” face and neck tattoos. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Metro Denver told Crime Stoppers on Thursday that the reward in this case had been increased to $ 10,000.

Anyone with information about Naulls’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

