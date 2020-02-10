Advertisement

Saraqeb, a small town made of breeze concrete and olive groves in northwestern Syria, was a quiet place until in the Arab Spring 2011 the appetite for freedom stirred throughout the country.

It became an early and important center of the revolution against Bashar al-Assad, in which art and freedom of expression flourished and the walls of the city were painted with poems, revolutionary slogans and messages to lost relatives. The city’s 30,000 residents even held local elections in 2017.

Saraqeb fought for years against the rise of the Islamic factions when the uprising turned into a stubborn civil war, but eventually came under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a militant group associated with al-Qaida. Last week, eight years after the regime pulled out of the city, Assad’s troops re-entered Saraqeb’s empty, bombed-out streets.

The victory was not a hollow one. Saraqeb, at the intersection of the M4 and M5 motorways that connect Damascus with Aleppo and the west of the country to the east, is at a literal and metaphorical crossroads between the past and the future, between Assad and his people and between the hope for change and the Darkness that devoured the land instead.

“Saraqeb means a lot to us. It represents freedom, it represents resistance, revolution and fairness. I don’t know if I can go back, ”said local activist Ahmad al-Khaled, 33, who had recently fled Idlib from the Saraqeb airstrikes.

Saraqeb residents paid a high price for a quick taste of freedom. Protests in 2011 were brutally crushed by the government. Hundreds of people were arrested and tortured in the regime’s prisons. The fates of some are still unknown.

With foreign money and weapons support, the demonstrators began to arm themselves and the free Syrian army clashed with government forces to control the strategically located city.

“In the beginning we had so much hope. We watched the overthrow of the presidents of Egypt and Tunisia and later Gaddafi, and that motivated us. When the city was liberated in November 2012, we were free for the first time in our lives, ”said Khaled.

Until 2013, Saraqeb noticed that there was a new enemy. “We demonstrated one day and called for the regime to be overthrown when we met another group of men. They had a white flag with religious slogans on it, ”said Odai Al Hussein, 28.

“We started to sing: ‘Saraqeb is a civil state! We want a civil state! “And one of them attacked one of us and threatened:” We will reach our caliphate by force! “

The group of Ahrar al-Sham jihadists slowly began to intervene in Saraqeb, open bakeries and a health clinic, and distribute money to widows to oust the town council.

“You have set up a Sharia court. They have always tried to win people’s trust by providing money and services, but I think our people have been smart enough not to believe them because they have failed to adhere to the principles and goals of the revolution, ”said Hussein.

“We wanted a free Syria for all Syrians, but they wanted an Islamic state. We continued despite all adversity: we challenged the regime, Ahrar al-Sham, the Islamic State and al-Nusra. In the end, the jihadists took power, but we left our city with dignity and we know how much we have endured to keep Saraqeb free. “

After Russia came to Assad’s aid in 2015, the war began to turn in favor of the regime. With the help of the Russian Air Force, the government began to retake the rebel territory in a series of brutal siege and bombing attacks. Civilians who did not want to stay in areas newly taken over by the government were brought to Idlib, the strongest rebel bastion, where the population grew from one to three million.

Now Idlib is the only part of the country over which Assad has no de facto influence. Despite being protected by a de-escalation agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey in 2018 that supports some of Idlib’s factions, the area has been hit by an intense attack by the regime in the past three months, killing more than 300 civilians and sent 580,000 fleeing north toward the Turkish border.

Regimental forces backed by Russia have struck Syria’s last major rebel bastion in the past two months, driving more than 580,000 people out of their homes. Photo: Aaref Watad / AFP via Getty Images

Assad’s goal is to regain control of the M4 and M5 motorways. The fall of Saraqeb last week brought the regime much closer to its goal.

Ahmad al-Haj Ali, 37, had to leave his motorcycle workshop in the city last week and flee north. He is now housed along with hundreds of thousands of others in an olive grove under the cold and wet winter conditions.

“The bombing was unbearable. I have never seen such bombings in eight years, ”he said.

“Russia has paved the way for Assad ground forces with air strikes. You destroyed everything. They are barbarians. “

In response to the regime’s attack on Idlib, Turkey has strengthened its observation posts in the region, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given Assad an ultimatum to withdraw on the 2018 de-escalation line or face military consequences.

But after nine years of war, only a few in Idlib have any hope that outside powers will come to their aid in the eleventh hour.

“I hoped that the Turkish and rebellious reinforcements would defend the city. But that hope has evaporated, ”said Ali.

Saraqeb is now like a ghost town: its streets are littered with rubble and encrusted in white rubble dust. Some residents burned their furniture before leaving to prevent the regime from ransacking their homes.

Despite vandalism from jihadist groups and bombings, some of the famous love letters and poems from Saraqeb’s revolution are still visible.

“The revolution will continue,” it says. “Tomorrow the sun will rise,” says another.