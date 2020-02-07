The failed sale of the Mets sets the Wilpons to frustrate fans again

Advertisement

Mets fans were dizzy about the prospect of a new owner who spends a lot of money on players. They should have known better.

That potential new owner, minority shareholder Steve Cohen, will not take over the club from the Wilpon family after the negotiations collapsed this week. Both parties acknowledged the failure on Thursday evening. The Mets (per MLB.com) said they were looking for another buyer. Cohen said he took root for a huge selling price.

There are several explanations why Cohen did not get the club. The New York Post reported that team COO Jeff Wilpon insisted on maintaining full control of the team during the planned five-year transition to Cohen, assuming the club’s helm, although Cohen had already increased his share in the team up to 80 percent. The Post also reported that Cohen may have tried to lower the selling price during negotiations. SNY, citing an MLB source, reported something similar.

The end result of this debacle, which has brought many Mets fans back to their usual state of anger and despair, is that Jeff and Fred Wilpon continue to be in charge of the payroll.

Those desperate fans know that more cautious spending (they call it cheap) by the Wilpons is on the horizon, with little threat that the team will reach the Competitive Balance Tax threshold. This year’s CBT payroll is around $ 20 million below the line, according to Cot’s Baseball Contracts, perhaps pending Cohen paying $ 2.6 billion to get 80 percent (he currently holds 8 percent of the franchise).

The large off-season movements have already been made. Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha and Dellin Betances were signed as free agents; they will count $ 18.25 million for the CBT. Jake Marisnick ($ 3.3 million) arrived via trade.

Trade for Kris Bryant or Francisco Lindor? Yes No. What happens if the Mookie Betts-David Price trade somehow collapses to the Dodgers? Other teams can fill the void without the Amazin’s competition. Early renewal for Pete Alonso? It should happen, but …

Even worse for Mets fans, there are openings for the management to reduce the payroll and still have the confidence that the schedule is good enough. Managing Director Brodie Van Wagenen can keep trying to trade Jed Lowrie ($ 10 million) and perhaps Yoenis Cespedes ($ 6 million after a contract restructuring) to trade if he is healthy. Veteran depth? Great, at least in theory.

However, you can be sure that Robinson Cano and his $ 24 million a year will go nowhere until 2023. No, that’s not right.

If the Mets are on the verge of the play-off race in the summer and the Wilpons are still in charge, the front office may have an excuse to stand pat, or even sell, instead of buying. Van Wagenen’s mantra to win now and in the future will be heavily tested.

The patience of the fans was tested long ago; it’s gone. Until Fred and Jeff have disappeared, frustration and cynicism will continue.

.